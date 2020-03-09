The Agriculture Department announced the February Federal order Class III benchmark milk price at $17.00 per hundredweight, down 5 cents from January, $3.11 above February 2019, and the highest February Class III since 2014.
The February Class IV price is $16.20, down 45 cents from January, 34 cents above a year ago, and the highest February Class IV price since 2014.
You’ll recall that January U.S. milk output hit 18.8 billion pounds, up 0.9% from January 2019. The latest Dairy Products report shows where the milk went.
Cheese output totaled 1.103 billion pounds, down 2.3% from December but 0.4% above January 2019. That’s a record high for January, according to the Daily Dairy Report.
Wisconsin produced just under 274 million pounds of the total, down 1.6% from December and 0.9% below a year ago. California output fell to 212.0 million pounds, down 2.4% from December and 0.9% below a year ago. Idaho cheese came in at 85.2 million pounds, down 4.1% from December and 1.7% below a year ago. Minnesota output totaled 61.9 million pounds, down 2.3% from December and 5.2% below a year ago, while New Mexico output climbed to 83.9 million pounds, up 1.6% from December and 4.65% above a year ago.
Italian type cheese totaled 482.2 million pounds, down 0.2% from December but 0.4% above a year ago.
American cheese totaled 436.3 million pounds, down 4.9% from December and 0.7% below a year ago. Mozzarella, at 380.2 million pounds, was up 0.1%.
Cheddar output, the cheese traded at the CME, fell to 317.4 million pounds, down 15.9 million pounds or 4.8% from December and was 5.8 million or 1.8% below January 2019, and helps explain the strong prices.
Butter production climbed hit 190.7 million pounds, up 13.9 million pounds or 7.9% from December and 1.1 million pounds or 0.6% above a year ago, the eighth consecutive month butter output topped that of a year ago and was also a record high for the month of January.
Nonfat dry milk production hit 173.2 million pounds, up 8.5 million pounds or 5.2% from December and 500,000 pounds or 0.3% above a year ago. Stocks climbed to 279.2 million pounds, up 31.7 million or 12.8% from December but were 7.2 million pounds or 2.5% below the 2019 level.
Skim milk powder output slipped to 51.5 million pounds, down 2 million pounds or 3.7% from December but was 11.7 million pounds or 29.4% above a year ago.
Last Tuesday’s Global Dairy Trade auction saw its weighted average of products offered slip 1.2%, following the 2.9% drop on Feb. 18 and 4.7% plunge on Feb. 4. A year ago, the first GDT’s weighted average for March was up 3.3% and was the seventh consecutive month of gain.
Buttermilk powder led the declines Tuesday, down 4.8%, followed by GDT Cheddar, down 4.7%, after gaining 5.3% in the last event. Skim milk powder was down 3.2%, after a 2.6% drop, and anhydrous milkfat was down 1.7%, following a 5.5% dive. Whole milk powder was off 0.5%, after a 2.6% drop last time.
Lactose was up 5.7%. Butter was up 1.0%, after a 3.9% decline, and rennet casein inched 0.5% higher.
A number of cheese producers are foregoing the spot milk markets for internally supplied milk supplies, according to reports to Dairy Market News.
Spot milk prices were similar to the previous week. Milk is and has been available, and some maintenance issues at cheese plants had milk handlers struggling to find destinations.
Cheese sales remain steady to slow depending on the variety. Barrel producers are limiting production to meet contractual obligations while other traditional-style cheesemakers are running seven-day workweeks. Cheese market tones are quiet to bearish, says DMN, and “Contacts have begun to accept, but not embrace, the large block to barrel CME price gap.”
Western cheese production remains active as low-cost milk continues to flow to the vats. Domestic cheese sales are stable to increasing, especially for blocks. Some processors are sending export shipments without any inconvenience while others were having logistic issues in moving cheese to the final destination. Current affordable prices are attracting international buyers. Cheese stocks are readily available but the coronavirus outbreak “continues to bring more uncertainty into the market,” says DMN.
Butter producers continue to report plentiful cream supplies, which naturally leads to heavier churning, with some at capacity. Market tones saw some benefits of the “new crop” butter rule set forth every March on the CME. Contacts suggest that some of the pressure in recent weeks could have been caused by sellers clearing butter loads produced prior to December 2019, which can no longer be sold after the onset of March.
That said, contacts report there is still plenty of butter and inventories are growing ahead of spring demand upticks. Plant managers are hopeful for Class II production to pick up and take more of the ever-present cream supplies.
Western butter manufacturers report that ice cream production is slowly increasing and using more cream. While this is relieving some of the pressure on butter makers, there is still plenty of cream for the churns and many are running at or near full capacity. Butter inventories continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace. Retail demand is steady but lower prices have spurred bulk butter demand.
A lower All Milk price and higher feed costs pulled the January milk feed price ratio lower, second month in a row of decline. The Ag Prices report put the ratio at 2.41, down from 2.55 in December but compares to 2.06 in January 2019.
The U.S. All-Milk price averaged $19.60 per hundredweight, down $1.10 from December but is $3 above January 2019. California’s All Milk price was $19.40, down 40 cents from December but $3.15 above a year ago. Wisconsin’s, at $19.40, was down $1.90 from December but $3.20 above a year ago.
Looking at the cow side of the ledger, the January cull price for beef and dairy combined averaged $61.40 per hundredweight, up $2.10 from December, $7.20 above January 2019, but is $10.20 below the 2011 base average of $71.60 per hundredweight.
Milk cow replacements averaged $1,300 per head for the quarter in January, down $10 per head from October, but $160 per head above January 2019. They averaged $1400 per head in California, unchanged from October but $300 above a year ago. Wisconsin cows averaged $1260 per head, down $10 from October but $140 above January 2019.
Dairy farm margins continued to weaken over the second half of February as the milk market remained under pressure despite generally steady feed costs, according to the latest Margin Watch from Chicago-based Commodity & Ingredient Hedging LLC.
“Although margins have retreated from very profitable levels,” the MW stated, “they remain relatively strong from a historical perspective. Ongoing headwinds from the expanding global coronavirus outbreak have pressured milk prices as rising production and stocks raise concern over near and medium-term demand. January Milk Production increased 0.9% to 18.8 billion pounds according to USDA, with greater productivity driving the gains. Average yields were up 20 pounds to 2,010 pounds per cow, the first time that per-cow production exceeded 2,000 pounds in January. USDA reported the January milking herd at 9.348 million cows, 6,000 head lower than last year, but up 5,000 from December and up 31,000 head from August.”
Milk output is mostly steady to increasing in all the regions of the US, according to the USDA’s weekly update. Class I sales are generally stable, but increased a bit in Florida. Southeastern bottlers and manufacturers have enough milk to forego taking the loads they were getting from the Midwest.
Midwest Class III milk is currently more steeply discounted compared to the previous year. In some parts of the West, it is challenging to find additional homes for milk loads. While milk constituent levels are up in the Pacific Northwest, they are low in the Midwest.
Cooperatives Working Together member cooperatives accepted 44 offers of export assistance this week from CWT to help capture sales contracts for 2.166 million pounds of Cheddar, Gouda and Monterey Jack cheese, 782,641 pounds of butter, 562,179 pounds of cream cheese, and 661,387 pounds of whole milk powder.
The product is going to customers in Asia, Central and South America, the Middle East and North Africa, through June and raised CWT’s 2020 exports to 4.896 million pounds of American-type cheeses, 1.190 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 1.390 million pounds of cream cheese and 5.291 million pounds of whole milk powder. The product is going to 19 countries and is the equivalent of 121.5 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis, according to the CWT.