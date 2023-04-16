As expected, very few changes took place to the domestic side of balance sheets in the April WASDE report. We had a slight decrease to US corn imports in the monthly data but an equal decrease to industrial use to leave ending stocks unchanged from March at 1.342 billion bushels. No changes were made to soybean balance sheets from last month to hold ending stocks at 210 million bushels. Wheat carryout increased 30 million bushels from March to total 598 million bushels as the USDA increased its wheat import forecast and lowered feed demand. All the April numbers were at the high end of trade estimates. Average market prices were steady on corn at $6.60 per bushel and soybeans at $14.30 per bushel, while the average wheat estimate declined 10 cents to $8.90.
Minimal changes also took place to the global side of the balance sheets. Corn ending stocks were reduced a slight 1 million metric tons due to a smaller crop in Argentina. This left world corn carryout at 295.4 million metric tons. World soybean ending stocks are nearly steady at 100.3 million metric tons as a smaller crop in Argentina was offset by a larger Brazil crop and reduced world crush expectations. The global wheat balance sheets tightened 2 million metric tons to come in at 265 million metric tons as more food demand is expected on the crop.
The most interest going into the April report was on South American production, mainly on Argentina. The USDA lowered its Argentine corn crop estimate by 3 million metric tons to put it at 37 million metric tons. A large 6 million metric tons reduction to Argentina’s soybean crop put it at 27 million metric tons. This corn figure was in line with trade estimates while the soybean estimate was on the low end of guesses. No change was made to the Brazilian corn crop to keep it at 125 million metric tons. The USDA added 1 million metric tons to Brazil’s soybean crop to put it at 154 million metric tons.
