The USDA cut US corn exports by 75 million bushels in the December supply and demand report which was in line with trade expectations. This put the US carryout at 1.257 billion bushels as no other changes were made to either side of balance sheets. Global corn ending stocks were cut 2.3 million metric tons to total 298.4 million metric tons. This was mainly from losses in the Black Sea and European Union crops. No changes were made to South American corn production this month. The average cash price per bushel on corn was reduced 10 cents per bushel to $6.70.

Soybean balance sheets were left unchanged this month. This kept US ending stocks at 220 million bushels which was at the low end of trade expectations. The global soybean carryout increased 600,000 metric tons to total 102.7 million metric tons. South American soybean production was left unchanged this month, but lower trade is expected to give us the higher carryout. Trade is already questioning the Argentine production number of 49.5 million metric tons as this is above nearly all other forecasts. Chinese soybean imports were also left unchanged at 98 million metric tons even thought their appetite for imports remains depressed. The USDA kept their average cash price forecast on soybeans at $14.00 per bushel.

Recommended for you