Much of the interest in the market right now is on U.S. and South American production, but global grain reserves should likely be receiving more attention.
While reserves of corn and soybeans are both ample, they have shrunk considerably in recent years. Just a few years ago the world corn reserve was 350 million metric tons, but on Tuesday the USDA estimated it at 300 million metric tons. The USDA also reduced the world soybean ending stocks from last year by 13.4 million metric tons. These declines are not from faltering production, but from an ever-growing demand for commodities around the world.
It is quite possible market analysts are paying too much attention to demand of raw commodities and not finished products. This is especially the case for corn where domestic usage has been up in recent weeks. The U.S. has had increased ethanol manufacturing for the past several weeks, but we have not seen an adjustment to corn usage. The same is true for feed demand where animal units continue to rise but usage is holding steady. This could easily set us up for a major correction later in the marketing year.
Current ethanol production is up 2% from the week before, and at a seasonal high. The main reason for this elevated production is a return to favorable margins. At the present time U.S. ethanol margins are a positive 17.6 cents per gallon, the highest they have been in several months. Steady corn values and a rebound in the energy market have allowed margins to improve. There are now some thoughts this will cause idled ethanol plants to come back on line. While this is possible, an increase in manufacturing will likely pressure margins, and again cause financial pressure in the industry.
Trade has noted a slight shift in the El Nino weather indicators. While minimal, we have started to see a move towards an El Nino system developing. While it is very early to add this into forecasts, it does give trade something to talk about. In a typical El Nino year, both the United States and South America tend to see above normal yields. This has a lot of factors that can change though, with how long the system lasts and how strong it gets being the main ones.
Last year’s canola crop in Canada was one of the lowest in recent history according to government sources. For the year Canada produced 18.6 million metric tons of canola, 6% less than the previous year and the least amount in four years. This low production was the result of high moisture, the same as it was for U.S. crops. The U.S. may see less competition in the global oilseed market as a result. Canada projected its wheat crop at 32.3 million metric tons today, which was very close to a year ago.
The United States has seen record demand for its pork in recent months. Census data shows that in the month of October alone the U.S. exported 520.9 million pounds of pork, a monthly record. Yearly pork exports are already up 37% from last year. Hog values continue to struggle though, as even with this demand, pork supplies continue to grow. Therefore, the market is so anxious to see China lift its tariffs and start making purchases.
Cattle futures have also started to show strength recently. The USDA is projecting U.S. beef production to decline 35 million pounds in 2020. While this does not seem like a large amount, we have already seen a sizable yearly drop in U.S. beef reserves. This comes at the same time global beef demand is forecast to increase as China rebuilds its meat reserves.
Even though they claim to have exhausted their corn reserves, Brazil continues to make exports. Last week Brazil exported a total of 395,000 metric tons of corn, about half of the previous week’s volume. These sales were likely already on the books at higher values than the current market indicates. This allows Brazil to continue exports while importing cheaper corn from Argentina to backfill reserves.
Brazil is starting to see pushback in the global market from some of its traditional trade partners. Buyers of Brazilian products have stepped forward to state they will not purchase Brazilian goods unless they can be proven to come from land that was not deforested for production. Not only is this for soybeans, but from leather manufacturers and cattle buyers as well. It is not out of the question this could sway some interest in the global import market to the U.S.
Trade is closely monitoring the remaining corn acres in the U.S. to be harvested. Most of this is on North Dakota where the most corn is still standing in less than perfect conditions. Heavy snows have fallen in North Dakota to not only push harvest back even further but have caused crop loss as well. There are now worries over toxin development in this corn which could further reduce it uses and impact price.
