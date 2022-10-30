The International Monetary fund (IMF) released its global economic outlook, lowering its forecast from recent estimates. The IMF believes the global economy will expand by 2.7% in 2023 compared to 3.2% this year and the 6% growth we had in 2021. The primary reasons behind the slower growth are an ongoing recovery from Covid 19 and the war in the Black Sea. Poor indicators in the world’s leading importer China also impacted projected growth. The IMF does expect a reduction in world inflation though, with the rate going from an estimated 8.8% this year to 4.2% by the year 2024.

What is becoming more of a concern in the global market is rising food costs, with several countries attempting to curb these costs. Mexico is the latest country to show these concerns. Food costs in Mexico have risen substantially in recent month as total inflation in the country hits 8.7%. The Mexican government hopes to cap rising food costs by suspending import taxes on several food products. Mexico is also going to suspend exports of some food products such as white corn and several varieties of beans. Hopes are that by taking such measures it will lower Mexico’s food costs by 8%.

