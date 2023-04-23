China and Brazil continue to strengthen their trade relations. China is currently the destination for 25% of all Brazilian exports. The leading trade is on soybeans with China taking 70% of Brazil’s 2022 exports. The volume of soybean trade between Brazil and China has doubled in the past 10 years and is unlikely to slow anytime soon. China was also the importer of 40% of Brazil’s petroleum products and 63% of its iron ore. Corn trade between the two countries is now increasing and thought to come in at 15 million metric tons this year. Brazil currently has a $30 billion trade surplus with China and given news Chinese firms are going to increase investments in Brazil’s infrastructure, this will expand.

China and Brazil have also announced they will be using their own currencies when trading commodities rather than using the US dollar. As we transition to more of a global market and more trade alliances are seen, the US will become less influential in market factors.