Global trade tensions have increased as the U.S. has indicated it is in no hurry to resolve issues with China. President Donald Trump has stated he believes the trade war could last past the 2020 election.
Trump also stated he likes waiting and will sign a deal on his own terms. This makes it more likely we will see additional Chinese tariffs go into effect on Dec. 15. Trump is also considering a 100% tariff against France in response to the country’s digital tax.
This news comes on the heels of the U.S. placing tariffs on Brazil and Argentina steel and aluminum. These were suspended when other countries had tariffs placed on them, but now Trump claims the South American countries are manipulating their currencies which is in turn hurting U.S. farmers. The concern with these tariffs is what it will mean for the U.S. economy as manufactured good prices will likely rise.
As of Dec. 1, the U.S. corn harvest stood at 89% complete. This leaves roughly 9 million corn acres to be harvested, with the majority of these in the Upper Plains and Midwestern states. This leaves nearly 1.5 billion bushels of corn still in the fields. Much of this may be left through the winter months given current weather and field conditions. Soybean harvest on Dec. 1 was at 96% leaving 3 million acres left in the fields. This figures out to 142 million bushels remaining to be harvested. This may be harder to get to, as soybeans cannot withstand heavy snow the way corn can.
Newly released export data for the month of October showed China imported a total of 6.18 million metric tons of soybeans. This was a sharp 24.6% reduction from the 8.2 million metric tons china imported in September. It is also down 10.4% from October of 2018. The lower total is being credited to large imports leading up to this and reduced demand from African Swine Fever. China is still predicting larger soybean imports in 2019 though, upping them 2 million metric tons to an 86.2 million metric tons total.
While soybean demand has been growing in recent weeks, there are concerns over how long the sales will last. The United States posted monthly record soybean sales in June, July and August of this year, with September coming in at the 2nd largest on record. This is mainly from a return of China as a buyer, with calendar year purchases up five times from a year ago. The concern is that U.S. soybean sales to all other buyers is down 36% on the year. In fact, forward sales of soybeans are the lowest since 2011. Any disruption to China’s buying and we could see soybean demand drop considerably.
Chinese officials have announced they have used up their tariff-free soybean import quotas on U.S. imports which may also limit their demand. The Chinese government granted 10 million metric tons of tariff-free import quotas to crushers and these have been fulfilled. Trade doubts we will see additional business with the China as a result, as Brazilian soybeans are now considerably cheaper for these crushers. Reports that China already has 60 to 70% of soybean needs covered for the first half of 2020 will also limit their buying interest.
Not only has the United States seen elevated soybean demand from China, but for meats as well. The United States exported 465 million pounds of pork in September. Of this, 14.5% went to China. For the calendar year China has grown it demand for U.S. pork by 38% and already imported more pork than in all of 2018. China also took a record 3 million pounds of U.S. beef in September.
The United States has suffered from low export sales this marketing year, with most emphasis on corn. Uncertainty with Chinese trade relations is one factor for this but so is the ongoing heavy sales out of Argentina. Year to date export sales out of Argentina total 12.4 million metric tons on corn and 7.2 million metric tons on soybeans. A year ago these were 4.6 million metric tons of corn and just 2.9 million metric tons of soybeans.
Argentinian farmers are selling as much inventory as they can before the newly elected officials are sworn in and likely change the country’s export tax structure. Current Argentina President Macri slashed these rates when elected, driving inflation in the country up 53%. Current export tax rates are 25% on soybeans and 7% on corn. It is thought the new administration will raise these to 35% on soybeans and 25% on corn.
There are hopes in the market that South American corn exports will soon be slowing and demand for U.S. corn will rise. While seasonally this is possible, U.S. corn exports may not increase as much as hoped for. Ukraine has produced a large corn crop and is just starting their export program as well. This will again bring buying interest back to price, where the U.S. remains the highest in the global market.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.