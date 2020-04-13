The Farm Credit Administration is asking farm lenders to show leniency when it comes to farm loans in the current economic situation. The Administration is asking lenders to extend loan payments and restructure farm debt when possible to help support farmers until the current market correction ends. For 2020 U.S. farm debt is expected to reach $425 billion with the widest debt to asset ratio in over fifteen years.
Over the past several weeks we have seen reductions to the Brazilian soybean crop, with several estimates now indicating a 121 million metric ton crop. This compares to the latest USDA projections for a 126 million metric ton crop. At this rate, it is not out of the question Brazil’s soybean crop could eventually drop to last year’s 119 million metric tons of production.
We are now starting to see reductions to the South American corn crop as well. Analysts in Brazil have now pegged this year’s corn crop at 98 million metric tons compared to the USDA estimate of 101 million metric tons. The Argentinian crop has also been reduced to 49 million metric tons from the USDA projection for 50 million metric tons. As with soybeans, it would not be surprising to see further declines to South American corn production given current weather conditions and forecasts. These reductions may actually be a greater factor for the market as global corn production is already expected to fall short of usage by a sizable amount.
Congestion at Chinese ports is starting to clear following the coronavirus outbreak and unloading times for grains is getting back to normal. There are hopes this may finally bring the U.S. some additional export trade. The same is not true for China’s meat imports though as refrigerated containers are still backlogged and may be for several more weeks. At the present time there are a reported 18,000 refrigerated containers in Chinese ports waiting to be unloaded.
While it has not been in the news lately, new cases of African Swine Fever are still being reported in China. While China continues to see new cases of the disease, they are coming in at a slower rate, showing improved testing methods and production improvements are working. It will still be several months before hog production in China is back to normal though, and exporters are still expecting to see a rise in Chinese demand.
China has announced plans that may alter the way the country produces its pork. China is reportedly looking for countries that would be willing to partner with them to produce their hogs. By doing this, China feels it would be able to limit its exposure to disease such as ASF and maintain a steady supply of pork. China is reportedly approaching countries it already has strong trade relations with for this partnership, as well as ones with strict animal production guidelines.
We are seeing mixed data out of Brazil when it comes to soybean sales and movement. Farmers in Brazil have been heavy sellers of soybeans as the U.S. dollar rallies to record highs and the real drops to record lows, giving Brazilian soybean farmers the highest return on soybeans in years. This does not necessarily mean soybeans are making their way directly into the supply line though, and in fact, many are not being moved at all given worries over the spread of the coronavirus.
The country with the most limitations to movement right now is Argentina. Even though the Argentinian government has declared commodity movement as an essential business, local governments are not allowing movement to take place. This is causing major disruptions at Argentinian crushers with some only reporting 50% of their normal soybean inventory. This is obviously impacting the country’s crush ability, as well as its ability to satisfy global soy meal demand.
One benefit for U.S. corn and soybean exports is that offerings are more competitive in the global market. U.S. corn is currently very competitive with the global market through June. U.S. soybeans are also competitive and show a sizable advantage for late summer shipment. The U.S. is higher on wheat than others, but we have more to ship which is beneficial to a buyer. The main benefit for the U.S. right now is logistics, as even when other sources of commodities are lower than the U.S., timely shipping is an issue.
China is reportedly in talks with Canada on relaxing the canola ban that is in place on trade. China placed a ban on Canadian canola in March of 2019 and claimed quality was the reason why. This was widely believed to be in retaliation to the Canadian arrest of a top Huawei employee as tensions over intellectual data increased around the world. China is now in need of all oilseeds to make up for its soybean shortage as demand is rising in the country at the same time global logistics are impeding shipments.
We are all aware of the economic issues the U.S. ethanol industry is currently facing, but these could get even worse. More plants have announced they will be slowing operations as margins drop further into the red. With crude oil dropping to the lowest values in several years any improvement may be slow to come. There are now thoughts the U.S. could lose one-third of its ethanol manufacturing capacity this year. This would nearly double our current corn carryout estimate.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.