Now that harvest is getting underway in the U.S., we are seeing more interest on yields. It is not surprising to see yields that are all over the place given the high variability we have seen to growing conditions this year. Places with favorable conditions all growing season are obviously seeing the best yields. One thing that is being noted is corn on corn acres showing lower yields. We need to remember that harvest is just getting underway and these reports will change significantly.
Another factor with this year’s crops that is already getting attention is crop quality, mainly on corn. While early, test weight is already becoming a topic of discussion. Reports are increasing that while better than a year ago, corn test weight is again on the light side. This is especially the case in areas where precipitation was limited during the growing season.
Same as with yields, there is plenty of time for quality to improve as harvest progresses and it likely will. Until it does, however, we will see analysts start to show more doubt over projected production. The greatest concern with this is what it may mean for demand as some terminals in the U.S. are still holding low-quality inventory from last year.
Corn has started to struggle in comparison to the other commodities, especially soybeans. This is from the fact that even with the recent decline to carryout estimates, the stocks to use on corn is holding at 17%. This is the highest amount since 2005. In a market structure such as this, the value of corn equates to $3.50, which is in line with the latest USDA projection, and under today’s market.
Another reason for corn not posting the advances that soybeans have is simple supply. Unlike soybeans, buyers have more choices for corn right now than soybeans in the global market. Even with reductions to projected ending stocks, the U.S. corn carryout is likely to increase this year from last. Global corn reserves are forecast to increase as well. This means the United States needs to remain price competitive to maintain a share of the global market.
Soybean planting in Brazil is getting off to a slower than expected start, but that does not necessarily mean that crop size will be affected. What could happen, however, is that the delay could open the door for elevated demand for U.S. soybeans. Some models indicate this could add upwards of 200 million bushels of demand to current usage. If correct, this would put the U.S. carryout close to 250 million bushels and likely generate price rationing.
A number that has been revisited several times recently is the projected corn import figure from China. Chinese officials believe the country will import 7 million metric tons of corn both this calendar year and next as well. China already has 9.2 million metric tons of U.S. purchases on the books, however. While most analysts believe China will up its corn import forecast, a few believe this could lead to cancellations, especially if other sources start to make offers under the U.S.
China’s economy is showing signs of rebounding which is good for the global market. Retail sales in China are reportedly back to pre-COVID-19 levels as consumers return to their normal habits. This has also increased demand for beef and pork in Chinese restaurants. China has also seen an increase in demand for its products in the global market, especially on the technology front. Thoughts are this will generate increased demand for commodity imports as well.
There is a situation developing in Brazil that may impact the country’s new crop soybean movement. Farmers in Brazil have seen futures rally since making early sales and are now wanting to renegotiate their early bookings. Brazil has already sold a large portion of their new crop soybeans for export and this development cause some buyers to become nervous over delayed shipments.
One country that is getting more attention in the corn complex is Mexico. Mexico has been an active buyer of U.S. corn, even with elevated production domestic production. Mexico produced a 20 million metric ton corn crop this year, a 4% increase from a year ago. Mexico believes their corn production will continue to rise and reduce their imports as it does.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.