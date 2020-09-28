As harvest picks up across the U.S., so do crop reports. So far, the most attention is on corn. Attention is not just on yield, but crop quality as well. It appears as though the quality of this year’s corn is already coming in on the low side for test weight. Early indications are pointing to a yield that would fall short of the current USDA estimate.
While early, if the current conditions persist, it appears as though the average corn yield this year may be at 177 bushels per acre. This compares to the current USDA yield estimate of 178.5 bushels per acre. If everything else on corn remains constant, this lower yield and production would reduce new crop ending stocks to roughly 2.2 billion bushels. This is in line with the 2019/20 ending stocks, and not what would be considered a bullish number.
That said, it is well below the initial 3.3 billion bushel estimate on ending stocks and would by no means be considered bearish. The possibility that ending stocks may hold steady from one year to the next is the main reason why corn futures have again started to work into a sideways pattern.
There are several analysts and producers who have been disappointed with the market’s reaction to our recent flash sales and elevated export demand on grains and soybeans. The main reason for the poor reaction is that we have yet to meet the high sales projections the USDA has set in balance sheets. Until these are surpassed, the market may continue to hold futures at current levels.
A global lack of production and demand is being noted in the ethanol industry. Data indicates global ethanol production is down 20% this year from last. This is from a lack of travel and has led to the closing of 250 ethanol plants world-wide. In the United States there is a 10% decrease in ethanol demand at the present time as many of the closed plants have started to resume manufacturing. Industry officials believe we will see ethanol production rebound to normal levels in the 2022 calendar year.
The Brazilian ethanol market has also been in the news this week for two main reasons. For one, the country has let the 20% ethanol import tariff relief it had on U.S. imports expire. This brings into question the 750 million liters of ethanol the U.S. sold to Brazil annually. This is likely in response to Brazil opening four new corn-based ethanol plants this year that will expand their ethanol output by 1 billion liters. Brazil will now have a total of 16 corn-based ethanol plants with an annual manufacturing volume of 2.7 billion liters.
The Brazilian government has also announced it may not be suspending its import tariffs on some ag products, mainly corn and soybeans. Brazil’s Minister of Ag announced this change last week, but since then, Brazil’s Congress has stated the removal needs to be reviewed. This is mainly from the revenue the 8% tariff would generate for the country.
Even with the tariffs in place, Brazil is making corn and soybean imports from Paraguay. This is mainly from a logistic benefit for Paraguay, as nearly all of the grain is from border production areas. For the 2020 calendar year Brazil is expected to import 500,000 metric tons of soybeans and 1.4 million metric tons of corn from Paraguay.
More interest is starting to be placed on South American weather as the planting season approaches in Brazil. August was drier than usual for Brazil, with 75% of the country seeing less than normal precipitation. If this is a trend that continues, we could easily see analysts start to rethink their record crop projections on both corn and soybeans. This does not mean weather is no longer a concern in Argentina where crop sizes continue to be lowered due to drought.
Trade is already starting to monitor the new crop price spread between corn and soybeans. The rating between new crop futures has narrowed, but still stand at 2.65:1. This means it will take 2.65 bushels of corn to equal the value of one bushel of soybeans. A ratio this wide tends to favor soybean production over corn. While it is very early for this to significantly influence new crop acres, before long it will become more of a topic, and in turn a market factor as well.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.