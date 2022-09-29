Harvest pressure is starting to build in the United States. This is not uncommon, but the real question is how long values may be pressured, especially basis. Buyers across the US still need higher quality inventory for blending purposes and this is avoiding much of the seasonal basis pressure we see. A wide range in yields is also supporting basis as buyers want to secure as much fall inventory as possible as farmer selling is expected to be limited once harvest is complete. We have not seen the export demand we hoped for though, and this is keeping a cap on basis for now.
While all attention in the United States is on harvest, in South America it is all on plantings. Total South American soybean production for the 2022/23 year is forecast at 211 million metric tons, an increase of 21.3% from last year. South America’s corn crop is estimated at 187.5 million metric tons, up 6.5% from a year ago. The main reason for these increases are hopes for more normal growing season weather conditions, although the La Nina is still causing concern in Argentina. Expansion is also behind the larger crop sizes, especially in Brazil, where total acreage this year may be up 6% from last year.
Trade is also monitoring the planting of the winter crops in Ukraine. It is thought winter crop plantings in Ukraine will be down 30% from last year, with the greatest reduction to winter wheat. Not only is the movement of needed inputs an issue in Ukraine, but the simple ability to get into war-torn fields is a hindrance. While this is an issue, larger crops in other countries is negating much of the worry over lost production.
Corn futures have been choppy recently as the supply/demand debate intensifies. US corn yields are down and production this year will be the lowest in recent history. That said, the US is not seeing demand that was expected and a smaller crop is starting to be offset with lower usage. Corn demand is heavily focused on exports though, and domestic demand may be underestimated, especially on feed. It is thought the drought in the US Plains and Southwest has trimmed total grain production by 830 million bu (mbu). There is little doubt this region will need to import feed grains to compensate for these losses.
The cumulative US export pace on grains and soybeans to start the marketing year is mixed. Through September 15th the United States has exported 45.1 mbu of corn, an increase of 84.4% on the year. Soybean exports totaled 33.54 mbu, 81.2% more than the start of the last marketing year. Wheat inspections have struggled the start the year though and only totaled 265 mbu by the middle of the month. This is a decline of 7% on the year.
Demand for US beef in the global market remains record high, with the most trade being done with China. Chinese imports are up 133% on the calendar year at 92 million pounds. Total Us beef imports from last year have risen by 133 million pounds. This has pushed yearly exports to 2.09 billion pounds for the marketing year. This export volume is a record and accounts for 13% of US production. We have started to see more competition from Brazil in the global market though, and this may slow US exports as the year progresses.
While demand for US beef remains high, interest in US pork has faltered. The main reason for slow pork demand is the lack of China buying as trade between the two countries is down 66% from a year ago. This loss of business has been partially offset with elevated demand from Mexico who has purchased 1.32 billion pounds of pork from the US. While this is up 25% from last year’s sales to Mexico it only covers about half of the lost trade with China. Cumulative US pork exports are down 16% from last year and a three year low, although still above long-term averages.
The August 31st cold storage report showed the trend of higher products than a year ago continued. At the end of August the United States had 515.68 million pounds of beef in storage, 4 million more than the end of July and 100 million more than the end of August 2021. Pork in cold storage totaled 532 million pounds, 5 ½ million more than in July and 78 million more than in 2021. Pork belly inventory declined 10 million pounds on the month to total 32.5 million pounds, but this was still 15 million pounds more than a year ago. Total US red meat inventory was up 20% on the year.
As of September 1st the United States had 11.22 million head of cattle on feed, 101% of a year ago. This is the 2nd highest volume of cattle on feed since record keeping began in 1996. Placements during the month were 100% of last year at 2.21 million head. Marketings were heavier at 106% of last year with 2 million head. These numbers indicate animals are moving into lots earlier due to poor pastures, but also being heavily marketed.