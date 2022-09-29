Harvest pressure is starting to build in the United States. This is not uncommon, but the real question is how long values may be pressured, especially basis. Buyers across the US still need higher quality inventory for blending purposes and this is avoiding much of the seasonal basis pressure we see. A wide range in yields is also supporting basis as buyers want to secure as much fall inventory as possible as farmer selling is expected to be limited once harvest is complete. We have not seen the export demand we hoped for though, and this is keeping a cap on basis for now.

While all attention in the United States is on harvest, in South America it is all on plantings. Total South American soybean production for the 2022/23 year is forecast at 211 million metric tons, an increase of 21.3% from last year. South America’s corn crop is estimated at 187.5 million metric tons, up 6.5% from a year ago. The main reason for these increases are hopes for more normal growing season weather conditions, although the La Nina is still causing concern in Argentina. Expansion is also behind the larger crop sizes, especially in Brazil, where total acreage this year may be up 6% from last year.