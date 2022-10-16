Harvest is progressing across the United States, and as it does, trade is trying to determine what final crop sizes will be. It will take several weeks for this to be known however, possibly not until harvest is fully complete. The real question in the market is what will be done with these new crop bushels. It appears as though farmers will store as much of their production as possible in hopes of higher prices later in the marketing year. This is keeping basis firm in several regions of the US as buyers want to keep new bushels flowing.

All attention in the United States is on the current harvest season, but in South America all attention is on planting. As the planting season gets underway in South America trade is shifting its focus to potential production, especially in Brazil. We have seen several estimates on the next crop season in Brazil, but now the country’s official ag department has released its projections.