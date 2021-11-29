Harvest in the United States has all but concluded for the year. Typically this leaves buyers with ample reserves for usage, this year’s sales have not been as large. This is especially on corn where producers are holding inventory in hopes of higher values later in the marketing year. While little corn has been sold so far, soybean sales have been active. Between this and deferred income from last year’s sales any additional liquidation may be limited in the near future. The next window of heavy sales may come around the end of the year when income positions are balanced.
This lack of country movement is being noted by commodity buyers and especially processors. Manufacturing margins are currently quite favorable which is allowing buyers to extend bids for coverage and still lock in sizable profits. These margins are the result of several different factors though, and if any of these changes, so will returns. This is adding to the urgency in securing as many bushels as possible at the present time.
The crop that is reaction the most to this change in demand is wheat. While global wheat production is forecast to be higher than last year, demand is forecast to be record sized, causing world wheat stocks to tighten 11 million metric tons. This has already caused some wheat production countries to restrict their exports, with Russia being the most notable. Wheat production is forecast to increase this coming year, but until that can be confirmed, wheat values will likely hold a sizable volume of risk premium.
There is a difference in opinion forming on US demand forecasts and what they mean for ending stocks. Over recent weeks we have seen a shift in market attitude from a “hand to mouth” buying trend to one of more stockpiling of reserves. This was triggered by the Covid disruptions to global trade but amplified by world logistic issues. As a result, more buyers are extending commodity coverage and building their reserve programs, especially on food products. This may increase demand for US products in the global market, but keep the world inventory elevated, which is what many traders base their purchase prices on.
We are starting to see data that indicates US corn demand is currently underestimated. The most talked about is ethanol where usage may be 150 to 200 million bushels more than current USDA estimates. Corn exports have shown signs of rebounding after being pressured for the past several weeks. The United States had an active start to its corn marketing [program before sales dipped in late summer. The US only needs to sell 28 million bushels of corn per week to reach its yearly projected total which we have been topping. The USDA may wait to adjust corn demand until this usage can be confirmed, especially with the approaching South American crop.
One benefit for US corn is the rising cost of feed grains in the global market. Feed wheat in the Black Sea is currently trading at $305.00 per ton for current purchases and $310.00 per ton for winter delivery. This is a $30.00 premium to current corn offers. While this may bring buyers to the United States, it will also attract buyers to the Ukraine market. Given lower freight costs importers may opt for Ukraine corn until that supply is exhausted.
As planting progresses in South America we are starting to receive some mixed data. Rapid planting is taking place in Brazil, with soybean seeding the 2nd fastest on record. Seeding is also taking place in Argentina, but the pace is slower as weather is not as favorable in that country.
The most interesting news coming out of South America is that soybean acres in Argentina will be the least amount in the past 15 years. The question is how much this will impact their exports of meal and oil, and if it could bring the US more business.
Global oilseed values have been on a steady rally in recent months, with values climbing 37%. While favorable, current vegetable oil values are being termed as unsustainable. We are now hearing opinions that a correction to this rally is due. According to the analytical firm Oil World’s Thomas Mielke, global oilseed values are set to correct. He feels this will start with sun and palm oil, but will impact soybeans as well. Mielke claims a reversal could start as early as in two weeks and build into early 2022.
Trade is receiving mixed data on US red meat production. Pork production has been slow this year and will likely end it down 3% from last year. Even with this decline pork production will still be 17% greater than ten years ago. Beef production is also slowing and will likely fall short of last year as well. Typically these numbers would support the complex, but we are seeing consumer demand fall at a rapid rate. Consumer demand of red meat in the United States is down 3.4% on the year and the lowest projected volume in the past six years.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.