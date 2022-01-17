Signs are starting to surface that global importers may not be as concerned with commodity availability as they once were. This primary one of these is that importers are again showing concerns over GMO content. When world supplies of commodities were tightening buyers were less concerned with this, especially on soybeans. We are also seeing more concern on quality content. These are also factors that are being used to negotiate price which is not uncommon when commodity values remain elevated.
Much of the attention on US soybean demand has been on exports, but we are now seeing more on crush usage as well. The USDA is predicting a crush demand of 2.19 billion bushels this year, 49 million bushels more than a year ago. Given recent crush demand some analysts have started to increase their projections, with some now at 2.21 billion bushels. While this is not a significant alteration it shows our soybean demand is not as poor as earlier thought.
One commodity the United States is seeing elevated demand for is distiller grains. The United States exported 1.02 million metric tons of DDGs in November. This was down 7% from October, but the second highest volume for the month on record, and the highest total since 2013. Buyers are seeing DDGs as an alternative to other high-priced protein meals, including soy. Concerns over the ability of South America to supply needs are also benefiting DDG demand.
Domestic weather is already starting to become a market factor as well. The US Plains have been in a drought sine last year with very little relief being seen. Forecasters now believe this drought could expand into the US Delta region as well as the Western Corn Belt. While this is not a major concern at this time, the closer we get to the spring planting the more attention it will receive. The wheat complex is watching this event the closest as not only could an ongoing drought impact the winter crop but spring production as well.
A large amount of support for the US soy complex has been received from the products. This is especially the case for soy meal which is at its highest trading level since last summer. This strength is keeping soy processing margins well above $1.00 per bushel and promoting crush demand. We may also start to see more export demand on our products if weather starts to reduce the Argentine crop. Argentine farmers cut back on soy plantings this year due to high taxes which was already expected to bring the US more business, and a short crop would only increase potential sales.
Feed demand has been a driving factor in the domestic commodity market and trade is receiving mixed outlooks for future use. The cattle on feed numbers that will be updated after the close today are expected to show cattle numbers close to last year. The United States has seen declines in other animal units though, mainly dairy. The United States has seen its dairy herd shrink by 47,000 head this year, and while this has supported dairy prices, it is cutting into high-protein feed demand.
Trade is starting to increase its attention on what we may see for acreage in the United States this coming year. Ever since last year’s crops were harvested and input costs began to rally talk of acreage shifting increased, with many analysts calling for less corn plantings. This is from nitrogen fertilizer values doubling and, in some cases, tripling from last year. So far seed dealers do not see this change though, with many reporting equal sales to a year ago. Any significant loss of acres will likely be in fringe areas of the Corn Belt where production has struggled in recent years to begin with.
Input issues are not just taking place in the United States. Brazilian farmers are also facing significantly higher fertilizer costs and are likely going to cut back on usage as a result. Sources claim Brazilian fertilizer use may decline from 10% to 15% this year. If correct this may hamper Brazil’s production, even with favorable weather and expanded plantings.
A report issued from the US Government Accountability Office claims US corn farmers were over-paid for their losses from the trade war with China. Data shows that US corn farmers received nearly $3 billion too much for the 2019 calendar year when compared to actual market losses. Other cash crop farmers received too little in their payments, including those who produce soybeans, sorghum, and cotton.
