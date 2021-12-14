High input costs have been a major topic of discussion lately, but these are not just an issue in the United States. Brazilian farmers are already showing concern over their input availability for the 2022/23 year given current logistic issues. Brazil imports the majority of its farming inputs, including fertilizer and crop protection needs. While several months away, farmers in Brazil are already afraid that they will fall short of needs given global tightness in these products, and production will be affected.
Input costs are not the only elevated cost US farmers are currently facing. Energy costs remain higher than average which will add to new crop expenses. Other costs are on the rise as well, with land being a primary one. Land values in the heart of the Corn Belt are up 18% from last year. We are also seeing elevated used equipment costs as new equipment becomes harder to obtain. Many farmers have been forced to adjust their cost of production higher from these expenses and are now concerned with future profitability.
The US Census Bureau has released its official export numbers for the month of October. Census put US corn exports at 150 million bushels, up 50 million bushels from September and 3.7% more than October 2020. Soybean exports came in at 386 million bushels, well above the 80 million bushels from September, but down 9.7% on the year. Wheat exports were reported at 45 million bushels compared to 85 million bushels last month and 64 million bushels last year.
Beef and pork exports for October were also mixed. Beef shipments totaled 281 million pounds, down 8 million pounds from September, but 8.9% greater than last October. Pork exports totaled 541 million pounds, and while up 31 million pounds from September, were down 8.4% on the year.
While the Census Bureau was releasing its export figures, China was releasing import data. For the month of November China imported 8.57 million metric tons of soybeans. This compares to 5.1 million metric tons in October and 9.6 million metric tons in November 2020. Calendar year to date Chinese soybean imports total 87.65 million metric tons, down 5.5% from last year’s pace.
Trade is more interested in where China’s soybeans are being sourced from. US soybean sales to China have declined on the year by 9.3 million metric tons. The initial reaction to this is that China is buying more soybeans from Brazil. While this is accurate, China is taking fewer Brazilian soybeans as well. At the present time China has 58 million metric tons of soybean imports from Brazil, 4% fewer than last year as the country continues to rebuild and streamline its livestock industry.
More attention is starting to be placed on US soy meal demand. Global demand is starting to rise as we see elevated livestock production take place. Smaller oilseed crops in countries such as Canada is also elevating demand for US meal. One of the greatest increases to meal demand may come later in the marketing year if Argentina produces a crop as small as predicted. Argentina is the world’s leading supplier of soy products and a decrease in the country’s soybean crop will reduce these stocks as well.
Not only may acres impact Argentine production this year, but so could the lingering La Nina weather event. A La Nina has been in place for the past year, and after devastating South American production, its impact faded. There are now models that indicate it will strengthen and trim this year’s South American crops as well. At the present time forecasters believe there is a 90% chance of La Nina lasting through winter and a 50% chance it will last until next May. If correct, this could impact this coming year’s US production as well.
The US share of the global soybean trade continues to shrink. The US share of global soybean trade in the 2020/21 marketing year was 37.4%. Given recent supply and demand changes this number is now forecast to be 32.4% for the 2021/22 marketing year. Record soybean production in Brazil is expected to continue to whittle away at US soybean trade for the next several years. This lower demand forecast is limiting trade response to a potentially smaller US crop.
The United States is going to see an increase in competition from South America in the global corn market this coming year as well, but not for several months. Corn production in Brazil and Argentina is forecast at a combined 171 million metric tons this year, a large 26% increase from last year. This corn will not be available until late summer though, leaving a wide window for the United States to see a rebound in demand.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.