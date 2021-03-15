In a somewhat surprising move the U.S. Department of Agriculture left carryout estimates on corn, soybeans, and wheat unchanged from last month in the March WASDE report. This kept ending stocks at 1.502 billion bushels on corn, 120 million bushels on soybeans and 836 million bushels on wheat. The only change to balance sheets was a 1 million bushel increase in soybean seed demand, which was offset by a 1 million bushel decrease in residual usage. The average cash values were also left unchanged at $4.30 on corn, $11.15 on soybeans, and $5.00 on wheat.
We did see slight changes to the global balance sheets, but surprisingly, they were upward on corn and soybeans and down on wheat. World corn ending stocks are now estimated at 287.7 million metric tons compared to 286.5 million metric tons last month. Soybean ending stocks are now projected at 83.7 million metric tons, a slight increase from 83.4 million metric tons in February. The global wheat ending stocks are now forecast at 301.2 million metric tons, down from 304.2 million metric tons a month ago.
The main reason for these changes was from South America. Despite recent weather issues, the USDA increased its Brazilian soybean crop by 1 million metric ton to a total of 134 million metric tons. Brazil’s corn crop was left unchanged at 109 million metric tons. The USDA is projecting 47.5 million metric ton crops of both corn and soybeans in Argentina. This is an unchanged number on the corn crop, but a 500,000 metric ton decrease to soybeans.
Of all the data that was released, the most interest was on global wheat balance sheets. The global wheat crop is estimated at a record 776.8 million metric tons this year, but world demand is forecast to rise as well. The most increase is coming from Chinese wheat feeding as that grain is edging out corn as a base. Not only is this from availability but also from its higher protein content than corn, which makes it an easy substitute. When it comes to the global wheat supply it is of interest to note that China is holding 50% of the world supply.
The Brazilian soybean harvest is starting to advance after a slow start, and as it does, so do soybean exports. Brazil exported an estimated 5 million metric tons of soybeans in February. While this was under initial expectations, it was still a sizable volume for the month. In March, Brazil is anticipated to ship out a large 15 million metric tons. The combination of these two is 128% of the volume of soybeans Brazil exported to start the previous export program.
The question now is how long Brazil may remain a soybean exporter. It is currently believed Brazil will remain the world’s leading soybean supplier through June. Last year Brazilian officials exported long after it was thought they would run out, but in doing so, exhausted its soybean reserves. While Brazil may be more reserved in its exports this year, it will likely depend upon what value it can make imports for if needed.
Trade is also monitoring Brazil’s corn export program. According to Brazilian figures the country exported more corn than the USDA predicted for the 2020-21 marketing year. There are now thoughts Brazil is sitting on just 4.2 million metric tons of corn inventory, which is a minimal 15-day supply. This will remove Brazil from the corn export market until the Safrinha crop is ready, which will be in August. This opens the door for elevated U.S. exports, but also for Argentinian sales, which are currently being offered at a sizable discount to U.S. corn.
The United States continues to export a large volume of pork. For the calendar year, the United States has already exported 148,600 metric tons of pork. This is a record pace and 13% ahead of last year, which was the previous record. It is no surprise that China is a primary buyer of U.S. pork but is being followed closely by Japan and Mexico. China is starting to rebuild its domestic hog herd though, which may weigh on sales as the year progresses.
The La Nina weather event continues to cause disruptions in global commodity production. The most talked about of these remains the drought in South America and also in the southern U.S. An area that is getting more attention is what the La Nina may mean for Australian wheat output. Unlike other regions of the world, a La Nina tends to lead to elevated wheat production in Australia, such as we had this year. It is believed that without this weather event Australia’s wheat production could be down as much as 25% this coming year.
The La Nina is also having an impact on the U.S., mainly in the Plains and southern states. Drought has developed in these states causing a depletion of soil moisture. This has combined with the February cold snap to cause damage in the wheat crop in that region, and now there are reports some fields will likely shift to alternative crops. While it is unlikely this will be a significant volume of acres, thoughts are it may add production to either corn or soybeans.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.