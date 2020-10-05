The La Nina weather event continues to build and become more of a market factor. Forecasters now claim there is a 75% chance of a La Nina being in place through the winter months. Typically this brings drought to Argentina but favorable growing conditions to Brazil and Australia. The pattern can generate mixed conditions in the United States, with wetter patterns in the north and drier conditions in the south. The real question with this event is how long it will last and if it will be gone by next year’s growing season.
Farmers in Brazil are currently receiving elevated values for their commodities. The average value of a bushel of soybeans in Brazil is currently $10.75, nearly $1.00 a bushel above the U.S. Corn in Brazil is trading at $3.75 bushel which is also well above what U.S. farmers are receiving. These spreads are the result of currency exchange rates and will likely cause plantings to expand.
The question in Brazil is where the most expansion to plantings may take place. As of right now the most available land that is the easiest to bring into production is in the central and western regions of the country. It is believed that this region has a total of nearly 200 million acres that can easily be cultivated in future years. Historically we have seen Brazilian plantings expand at 2% per year, but that will likely increase if the current price spread holds.
Expansion to agriculture in Brazil will further benefit from the proposed building of three major rail lines in the country. There are plans to build three major rail lines that will crisscross the country making it easier to get grain to export terminals. It will also allow for inputs to be moved further inland to regions of need. One of these rail lines is expected to parallel the BR-163 highway, further easing congestion during harvest.
Brazil has been selling soybeans at a record rate and has likely once again over-extended its bookings. Last year Brazil did this on corn and was forced to make imports prior to harvest. We are now hearing reports that Brazil is importing soybeans from Paraguay for the same reason. One reason for this may be economics, as Brazil can sell its soybeans for higher values than they can make imports for. It is believed this is a trend that will likely continue next year as Brazil already has record new crop sales on the books.
Brazilian soybean exports are staring to slow but remain higher than initially thought. The USDA is currently predicting Brazilian soybean exports this year at 81 million metric tons, but indications are this is between 1 and 3 million metric tons too low. The country’s soybean exports are forecast to remain high into 2021, with the firm Safras already indicating sales of 82.5 million metric tons. These forecasts remain heavily based on Chinese demand, which shows no signs of slowing.
At the same time, trade is closely monitoring the Brazilian economy. Brazilian officials have recommended removing import tariffs on commodities to lower food costs in the country. Right now this rate is at 8%. While this may lower consumer costs, it will also remove a portion of the country’s revenue. What is most likely is windows of opportunity for tariff-free imports in a quote system, similar to what other countries offer.
While much of the interest in the market has been on Chinese soybean demand in recent months, the country’s corn demand is also a market factor. China’s corn imports are now estimated at 7 million metric tons for both this marketing year and next as demand continues to outpace production in the country. This is especially the case after this year’s crop was lowered to 265 million metric tons after recent typhoons hit the country. Given Brazil’s increased domestic demand, it is likely a good portion of these imports will originate from the U.S.
Trade is starting to question this year’s energy product demand and what it could possibly mean for ethanol usage as well. Gasoline demand in the month of August was down 18% from a year ago. This is not that surprising given the lack of travel that continues following the COVID-19 outbreak. The Energy Information Administration predicts world crude oil demand will average 93.1 million barrels per day for 2020, down 8.3 million barrels from 2019. This is expected to rebound 6.5 million barrels per day in 2021, but still be depressed overall.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.