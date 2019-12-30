The Agriculture Department’s latest Cold Storage report fed the bears butter and the bulls cheese.
Nov. 30 butter stocks stood at 180.7 million pounds, down 53.8 million pounds or 22.9% from October but a surprising 26.3 million or 17.1% above November 2018 and the largest November stockpile since 1993, according to the Daily Dairy Report, which will feed the bears in the market.
HighGround Dairy adds that “while butter inventories continued their seasonal decline into November and fell at close to the five-year average in the month, total product in storage post-Thanksgiving was historically high and will weigh on markets into first quarter 2020.”
American cheese stocks totaled 739.6 million pounds, down 40.3 million pounds or 0.5% from October and 59.4 million or 7.4% below a year ago.
Stocks in the “other” cheese category fell to 560.1 million pounds, down 11.8 million pounds or 2.1% from October but were up 36.2 million or 6.9% from a year ago.
The total cheese inventory fell to 1.324 billion pounds, down 17.5 million pounds or 1.3% from October and a bullish 28.5 million pounds or 2.1% below November 2018.
FC Stone dairy broker Dave Kurzawski wrote in his Dec. 23 Early Morning Update: “Open interest doesn’t set the price of cheese; supply and demand do. With the holidays upon us, there is some level of concern that a lot of excess milk will be making its way to the cheese vat. This may in fact happen, but our opinion is that there are larger forces at play to dictate the level of supply/demand seen during the spot call in Chicago over the next few weeks. Don’t believe us, ask yourself this question: Can a few weeks of excess production make up for a short-fall of Cheddar production we’ve seen for most of 2019?
“If you wanted to see a spot cheese market collapse, you just got a front-row seat to that all month long. Selling is subsiding recently and buying is picking up.
“We expect more volatility from these markets and that can mean down days, but we also look for spot to revert to the price level that reflects broader supply/demand fundamentals. That price level is likely found around current levels and/or higher not lower.”
Milk was widely available Christmas Week, with spot prices from $2 to $8 under Class, reports Dairy Market News. Cheese plants closing due to the holiday and maintenance issues at other plants, had milk handlers scrambling to find homes for milk, not an atypical circumstance in the final weeks of any year. Cheese buyers say both blocks and barrels are not hard to find.
Western cheese output is active, helping participants keep up with increased milk availability. Plants are running at or close to full capacity. Discounted milk was available at some localities but cheese makers are cautious about taking additional loads, says DMN. Cheese supplies are a bit tight, according to some, while others suggest there’s plenty of stock in warehouses. Block and barrel cheese sales in the domestic market are good and international interest in blocks for 2020 is picking up due to the recent declines in prices, according to DMN.
The holiday workweeks vary from one Midwestern butter maker to the next, says DMN. Some are giving up to three days off, while others are taking just the day off. Cream availability is labeled as “sloppy, as multiples slide nearer to flat Class.” Butter production is picking back up due to the available cream supplies and due to some spring holiday stock buildups. Butter markets are finding some health, moving back to the comfort zone of $2 per pound, says DMN, but butter demand was quiet the week before Christmas and “expectations are not outside of seasonal realities for the next two weeks.”
Western butter makers reported that Christmas Week print sales were flat and bulk butter was quiet. Manufacturers expect demand to regain strength the next few weeks as retailers place orders to restock store shelves. Bulk butter interest had been strong for early 2020 needs and processors believe that trend should continue into the New Year once end users get past the winter break. Inventories are lower due to the seasonal demand but are enough to cover any immediate need. Manufacturers say cream is plentiful and headed to the churn.
Trade news headlines continue to praise House passage of the USMCA trade agreement and the cooling of the trade war between the U.S. and China in the Phase One agreement. Hopefully, the Senate will approve the USMCA in January.
Japan notified the White House that it has completed all necessary procedures to implement its Phase 1 trade deal with the U.S. announced in September. That agreement is still on schedule to enter into force on Jan. 1, according to the Dairy and Food Market Analyst.
CNBC reports that “China will lower tariffs on products ranging from frozen pork and avocado to some types of semiconductors next year as Beijing looks to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.” It remains to be seen how the U.S. dairy industry will benefit from it.
China issued November dairy import data this week and reports whole milk powder totaled 136.8 million pounds, up 117.9% from October, the strongest gain in six years, according to HighGround Dairy, and up 56.0% from November 2018. HGD adds that volumes from New Zealand were at 92% market share, up 66%.
Skim milk powder imports fell for the second consecutive month, totaling 55.9 million pounds, down 32.6% from October and 17.7% below a year ago.
Cheese imports were the strongest for the month of November on record, according to HGD, totaling 25.3 million pounds, up 40.6% from October and 20% above a year ago, again with New Zealand being the biggest provider, followed by the EU.
Whey product imports totaled 90.9 million pounds, down 20.3% from October and 8.8% below a year ago.
Back on the home front; the U.S. dairy industry produces some of the best quality milk in the world, though it has been hesitant to lower its maximum allowable somatic cell count standards to global levels.
Corey Geiger, managing editor of Hoards Dairyman magazine, pointed out in the Dec. 23 Dairy Radio Now broadcast that the EU’s maximum allowable somatic cell count is 400,000 cells per milliliter while the U.S. Pasteurized Milk Ordinance mandate is 750,000.
But, when you examine the U.S. herds on the Dairy Herd Improvement roster, the 2018 average was only 191,000, according to Geiger, clearly below that of the EU and the PMO. Nearly a decade ago, that number was around 300,000, he said, so over 90% of the herds in the United States are under 400,000.
States with the best averages include Arizona, Idaho, Michigan, Utah, and Vermont, all under 170,000 last year, he said, and the National Mastitis Council’s Quality Awards will be given in January and will go to two herds in Michigan, two in Wisconsin, one in Minnesota, and one in Idaho, out of the nearly 200 applications.
Speaking of that milk, farm production is shifting higher across the country, according to the USDA’s weekly update. You’ll recall November milk production in the 24 selected states hit 16.7 billion pounds, up 0.9% from a year ago.
Milk discounts abounded as the market moved toward Christmas Week. Typical holiday processing measures were expected as most fluid milk operations reduced their milk orders and take extra days off as closing educational institutions create the usual logjam of milk. Balancing plants were expected to run near or at processing capacity but should be able to handle the surplus milk. Cream supplies in the regions are increasing and prices were lower going into Christmas, according to DMN.
One more note of interest regarding the November Milk Production report; the Daily Dairy Report’s Sarina Sharp points out that Wisconsin’s 1.6% drop from a year ago was the steepest deficit since 2014.
She wrote in the Dec. 23 Milk Producers Council newsletter: “A harsh cold snap seems to have trimmed milk yields throughout the Midwest, but feed quality is likely also to blame. Farmers in Wisconsin have suffered their wettest year on record, and this year’s hay and corn silage harvests are much the worse for it.
“It’s likely that bad hay is just starting to impact milk production there, with many months of low-quality rations still in the offing. Wisconsin’s woes may be a harbinger for the entire region, as most of this year’s questionable corn silage is still on the feed slab. In 2020, as dairy producers add this year’s forages to their rations, milk yields could fall well short of potential in the Upper Midwest.”
Looking down under, FC Stone reports that Australian milk production was down 3.2% in November, but components were up from last year putting the component adjusted production down 2.3%. November rain fall was the lowest in recorded history for Australia and drier forecasts are projected through the rest of the year.
Dairy Market News reports that “there is a general consensus among professionals in the dairy industry that Australia’s higher milk pay prices are being edged by weaker retail and food service dairy demand related to consumer price resistance. Another factor is higher input costs such as feed and water. Ongoing drought is pushing irrigation costs higher.
“Heavy rains in New Zealand have led to flood waters in some South Island dairy areas. Impacts included rivers cutting into farmland, silt accumulation, damaged paddocks, and power outages. Some bridges and roads were also flooded, stopping some milk collection. In areas where rain was not excessive, it was a welcome development in terms of keeping good pasture growth. Some dairy manufacturing plants continue to maintain extended schedules to accommodate milk intakes, even as the seasonal peak has passed.”
The last week of activity of 2019 for the Cooperatives Working Together program saw member cooperatives accept 16 offers of export assistance to help capture sales of 1.016 million pounds of Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese, 56,116 pounds of butter, 330,693 pounds of whole milk powder and 447,538 pounds of cream cheese. The product will go to customers in Asia, Central and South America through April 2020.
CWT member cooperatives accepted a total of 535 offers of export assistance in 2019 that raised the milk equivalent of assisted sales to nearly 1 billion pounds. The contracts brought the 2019 export sales totals to 48.9 million pounds of American-type cheese, 123,458 pounds of anhydrous milkfat, 5.0 million pounds of butter (82% milkfat), 6.8 million pounds of cream cheese, and 46.1 million pounds of whole milk powder. The products went to 27 countries and are the equivalent of 956.3 million pounds of milk on a milkfat basis, according to the CWT.