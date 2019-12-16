Very few changes took place to the domestic balance sheets in the December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, which is not surprising given the fact only demand was updated. Even then, no change was made to corn and soybean usage.
This left corn ending stocks at 1.91 billion bushels and soybeans at 475 million bushels. We did see a change to the U.S. wheat stocks number though, with carryout down to 974 million bushel from the 1.01 billion bushel estimate in November. This shift was the result of a 15 million bushel reduction to wheat imports and a 25 million bushel increase to exports.
More alterations were made to the world numbers, with corn, soybeans and wheat all increasing from November. The biggest increase was to corn where carryout went from 295.6 million metric tons in November to a current 300.6 million metric tons. A large 6 million metric tons increase to the Chinese corn crop was the primary reason for this bump in world stocks. This was also well above the range of trade estimates. World soybean ending stocks were also just above last month at 96.4 million metric tons, as was wheat at 289.5 million metric tons.
One factor that is going to throw off the WASDE data is the amount of corn left to harvest. As of Dec. 8, the U.S. corn harvest was at 92%. This leaves the U.S. with roughly 6.5 million unharvested corn acres, or about 1.09 billion bushels of corn still in the field. This was the last composite progress report of the season, with all reports going forward being done state by state. This generates a considerable amount of unknown on actual crop size, especially with some producers indicating they will leave some fields unharvested until next spring.
While the set-back in corn futures recently has not been welcomed by all, it has made the U.S. more competitive in the global market. The U.S. is now even with South America on corn and only overpriced to Russia. Reports out of Brazil indicate their exportable corn is becoming exhausted as well. Hopes are this will finally bring the export market that has been long overdue.
The United States may soon see less competition in the global market from Russia. Russia has harvested a bumper corn crop this year which has driven down the domestic value of the grain. As a result, the country will likely elevate its corn feeding, displacing wheat as it does. This could open the door for elevated wheat exports, but that seems unlikely given the smaller production of that crop. It is quite possible we could see less competition in the global market on both corn and wheat sales out of Russia this year.
We may also see less export competition from Brazil in the near future. Brazil has been an active corn seller in recent months due to the record crop it harvested last year. The lower value of the Brazilian Real has also brought it buyers. To date corn exports from Brazil are up 80% from a year ago. Brazil has over-extended itself on exports though and dropped its corn inventory to a three-year low. This could give the U.S. the edge in the global corn market until May when Brazil’s export program usually begins.
This lack of competition from Brazil in the global corn market may not be long-lasting. Officials in Brazil are starting to up their corn crop estimates for the coming year. Improved weather conditions will likely lead to an increase in Brazilian plantings of 3.9%, which would put acres at a record 44.5 million. Estimated production from these plantings would also bring record production of 102.4 million metric tons compared to last years 101 million metric tons crop.
The market has failed to react to the export news on soybean sales in recent weeks to China. Even with a large supply in port and ongoing trade friction, China continues to buy from the U.S. This is because trade feels these sales are just to cover the gap between South American crops, and demand will drop once the South American harvest begins. To negate this, we will need to start seeing soybean sales for late spring and early summer months, when U.S. sales tend to erode.
According to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve, economic struggles for U.S. farmers are expected to continue into 2020. This is from the quarterly survey of farmers in that district, which covers the heart of the U.S. Corn Belt. Low commodity values are the primary reason for this projection. If correct, this will make the sixth straight year of declining income.
Farmers in Canada are likely going to be facing a tough ag economy as well. This is from loss of production on the country’s canola crop. An early start to winter in Canada brought heavy snow and rain to Canadian farms, impacting millions of acres of canola production. It is believed that Canada still has 2.7 million acres of canola to harvest, the most in the past three years. While some of these acres can be harvested at a later date, yield will be compromised. This will be a factor in revenue for many of Canada’s farmers next spring when planting decisions are made.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.