We are starting to see a shift in market focus from soybeans to corn. While soybean reserves will remain tight this year and next, trade is showing more interest in what may happen with corn balance sheets. This is not just in the United States, but globally. U.S. corn production is expected to increase between 20 and 24 million metric tons this year from last. The Ukraine crop is expected to be 4 million metric tons larger, and China is forecasting a 20 million metric ton increase in corn output. While these may help offset any loss in South America, it may not prevent world corn stocks from shrinking.
The big question when it comes to world corn balance sheets is how much Brazil might export. The Safrinha crop in Brazil is expected to be down from initial estimates, but still larger than a year ago. This may not increase the country’s exports though, as more corn is being consumed domestically in Brazil. This is both for feed and ethanol. Brazil has turned to wheat as a feed grain which is making total usage hard to determine.
Demand for wheat at Chinese auctions has slowed considerably. Last winter 100% of the wheat offered was being sold, but this has dropped to just 8% in the latest auction. The higher floor on wheat being offered is one reason for this, but so is a decline in demand. Wheat supplies have risen in China and within a few weeks new crop harvest will be underway. This generates more questions on Chinese feed grain demand though, and more doubts over the size of the country’s hog herd.
Chinese hog feeders are reporting heavy financial losses. The primary reason for this is high feed costs, which are an issue around the world. Feeders in China are also suffering from disease losses that have cut the number of hogs they can market. This may take more time to rebuild than initially suspected given reports of smaller hog litters in China in recent months, along with a decline in efficiencies on existing hog herds. The question now is how long it will take China to recover, with some believing it may take years.
Even with the recent price action we have seen in the markets, we are weeks away from what is typically a seasonal high. In most years we do not see our best commodity values until June or early July, which is when we are usually in the height of our weather markets. This year is quite different though, as markets are taking more direction from minimal carryout estimates, especially on soybeans. This may keep futures rallying well past when we normally see a top in values.
The surge we have seen in commodity values this marketing year is being noted in the entire agricultural industry. For one, higher commodity values have caused land values to rise as well. Not only is this for land sales, but for rent as well. Equipment dealers across the United States are also reporting high sales since commodity values began their rally a year ago. This elevated spending is even being noted by farm retail stores. The question now is how these values and spending will react when markets correct.
Much of the attention on U.S. corn exports has been on old crop, but we are now seeing more interest on new crop bookings. So far, the United States has only sold 105.6 million bushels of new crop corn for export. This is a 1% decrease from a year ago. The U.S. has also not seen any demand from China for new crop corn. The United States has seen an increase in new crop wheat sales of 30% though, putting them at 95 million bushels. This indicates the global shift to wheat feeding is a trend that is likely to continue.
The monthly cold storage report has been released with lower inventories on beef and pork. The U.S. beef supply at the end of April totaled 453.6 million pounds, 30 million fewer than the end of March and 26 million less than a year ago. Pork in cold storage totaled 455.2 million pounds, 4 million more than March, but 156 million under last year. This was the least amount of pork in cold storage since 2004. Pork belly reserves were a 5 year low at 34 million pounds, 46.5 million less than last year.
Of these numbers the most interest is being placed in the U.S. beef supply. U.S. beef stocks at the end of April were a 6% decrease from the end of March and 5% less than the end of April 2020. April also marked the fourth consecutive month of declining beef inventory. This dwindling supply comes even though U.S. beef production is at record levels and retail beef is holding at record values. The question now is what it will take for the U.S. beef supply to recover.
The United States is starting to see a difference in market opinion. For the past several months we have received data that suggests new crop balance sheets will remain tight in the United States, especially on soybeans. Cash buyers are not showing much urgency over these tight outlooks as basis values have actually softened in recent weeks. The average U.S. new crop soybean basis is now -88 cents. The lack of a desire to push corn bids is also being seen with fall basis weakening to a national average of -37 cents.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.