The long-awaited May supply and demand report was released with mostly as expected numbers for the United States. On the domestic side, ending stocks for old crop corn was unchanged at 2.09 billion bushels. Soybean ending stocks for the 2019/20 marketing year jumped 100 million bushels to 580 million bushels from an expected drop in exports. Wheat ending stocks for the old crop year increased a minimal 8 million bushels to a 978 million bushels total.
The initial balance sheet projections for the 2020/21 marketing year were also released with few surprises as well. Average corn yield this year is pegged at 178.5 bushels per acre, a 10.5 bushel per acre increase from last year. This is expected to give us a crop size of 15.99 billion bushels and ending stocks of 3.31 billion bushels. The average soybean yield is estimated at 49.8 bushels per acre for a 4.125 billion bushel crop. New crop ending stocks on soybeans are projected at 408 million bushels though as exports next year will increase according to the USDA. All wheat production in the United States is projected at 1.86 billion bushels for this year, with ending stocks of 909 million bushels.
We did see some sizable changes to the demand forecasts in new crop balance sheets. For corn increases of 245 million bushels to ethanol and 375 million bushels to exports were seen. Soybean exports are expected to increase 375 million bushels as the U.S. share of the global market rises to 34% from this year’s 30%. Feed demand is expected to decrease on wheat by 35 million bushels and exports will decline by 20 million bushels, countering the loss of production that is forecast.
Average cash values for the 2020/21 marketing year are projected at $3.20 on corn, $8.20 for soybeans, and $4.60 on wheat. These are decreases from this year by 40 cents on corn and 30 cents on soybeans while wheat is steady from one year to the next.
Not to be left out, the Brazilian firm CONAB released their updated production estimates as well. CONAB predicts a Brazil soybean crop of 120.3 million metric tons, down from their April estimate of 122.1 million metric tons. This would still be a record sized crop and above last year’s 115 million metric tons of production. CONAB surprised the market with a 102.3 million metric ton corn crop estimate though as it is higher than their previous estimate of 101.9 million metric tons. This is also well above the 95 million metric tons that other analysts have put on the Brazilian corn crop due to drought losses in the Safrinha production. CONAB states their estimate is figuring on favorable weather in May, which some analysts claim is too late to benefit yields.
The tone of the market now is that even if production is down this year, loss of demand will more than off-set it. This may be a factor the market struggles with for several months. One of the greatest losses in demand the U.S. is suffering from right now is ethanol manufacturing. According to the Renewable Fuel Association, ethanol manufacturing will decline by 20% in 2020. This equates to roughly 3 billion gallons of lost production. Ethanol plants are expected to lose $10 billion of revenue from this decline. Nearly 50% of the U.S. ethanol plants are currently idled with no indication of when operations may resume.
While harvest is not yet complete on this year’s Brazilian crops, we are already seeing acreage estimates for next year. The U.S. attaché in Brazil believes soybean plantings will increase by 4% in the 2020/21 production year as global soybean demand continues to rise. This compares to the average 2.8% yearly increase we have seen in Brazil over the past five years. Record high soybean values in Brazil are also encouraging farmers to expand production. If correct this would give Brazil 95 million acres of soybeans this coming year. The attaché has also increased next year’s crop size by 6 million metric tons from this year.
Brazilian officials have indicated they may soon become a perpetual corn producer and grow three crops a year. The immediate reaction to this news is it would lead to higher exports, but that is unlikely to happen. Brazil has started to consume more corn domestically in recent years, both for livestock and ethanol. Livestock producers in Brazil are now raising cattle in feedlots rather than just pasture which requires more grains. We are also seeing a shift to more corn-based ethanol in Brazil, which is further upping consumption.
Some sobering data has been released from the American Farm Bureau Federation. According to the AFBF, the number of U.S. farmers filing Chapter 12 bankruptcy from March 2019 to March 2020 increased 23% from the same period a year before. A total of 627 U.S. farmers filed Chapter 12 bankruptcy over this period making the trend of higher filings five consecutive years. Chapter 12 bankruptcy is designed specifically for U.S. farmers and helps them avoid foreclosure. Wisconsin leads the nation with 78 filing over the time frame. The concern in the industry is this data was collected prior to the financial losses from COVID-19 took place.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.