The Agriculture Department left unchanged its milk production forecasts for 2019 and 2020 in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates.
2019 milk production remains estimated at 218.6 billion pounds while 2019 marketings was raised 100 million pounds from last month’s report. If realized, 2019 production would be up 1 billion pounds or 0.5% from 2018.
2020 production and marketings remain estimated at 222.4 and 221.4 billion pounds respectively. If realized, 2020 production would be up 3.8 billion pounds or 1.7% from 2019.
The 2019 and 2020 fat basis import forecasts were lowered largely due to lower expected imports of butterfat products. The 2019 fat basis export forecast was unchanged but 2020 was raised on higher exports of butterfat products. Skim-solids basis import forecasts for 2019 and 2020 were unchanged. Skim-solids basis exports were raised on larger shipments of nonfat and skim milk powder.
Cheese and butter price forecasts for 2019 were lowered, the nonfat dry milk price was raised, and the whey price was unchanged. The 2020 butter price forecast was reduced on continued demand softness, but cheese prices were forecast slightly higher on stronger demand. NDM and whey prices were raised, supported by higher expected export demand.
The 2019 Class III milk price forecast was lowered due to an expected weaker cheese price. The 2019 average was projected at $16.95 per hundredweight, down a nickel from last month’s estimate and compares to 2018’s average at $14.61 and $16.17 in 2017. The 2020 average was raised 15 cents to $17.65.
The Class IV price was unchanged from last month as the lower butter price was offset by a higher NDM price. Look for the Class IV to average $16.30 in 2019, up from the 2018 average of $14.23 and $15.16 in 2017. The 2020 Class IV average was raised a dollar to $16.95. The increased 2020 Class III and IV prices are due to gains in most product prices with the exception of butter.
Things sounded promising on Capitol Hill this week as U.S. Dairy Export Council President and CEO Tom Vilsack praised an announcement that the White House and Congress reached a deal on the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
“Washington worked hard to make USMCA an even better deal for America’s dairy farmers and exporters,” Vilsack said in a joint press release with the National Milk Producers Federation. “Now we are counting on Congress to move expeditiously to pass USMCA and usher in its significant improvements to trade rules.
“USMCA makes important changes to Canada’s trade-distorting policies, reforms Canada’s controversial dairy pricing system and provides exclusive access to the Canadian market for U.S. farmers and manufacturers. It also strengthens the U.S. dairy industry’s relationship with Mexico and establishes new protections for common cheese names, using a combination of approaches to protect the continued use of a number of generic cheese terms such as parmesan and feta.
“Important advancements made during negotiations between lawmakers and the White House included an enhanced Dispute Settlement process for enforcing the agreement’s measures,” the press release stated.
Meanwhile, NMPF commended the House for its passage of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act (H.R. 5038). “The bill, the first House-passed agricultural labor reform since a comprehensive immigration plan in 1986, includes critical provisions to address dairy’s unique workforce needs,” says NMPF.
The legislation “helps address dairy’s unique workforce challenges,” said NMPF Jim Mulhern. “Agricultural labor reform is long overdue. With today’s action it is now imperative the Senate act to fully address the needs of dairy farmers and all of agriculture, helping them do what they do best: feed our nation and the world.”
Dairy Market News reports that central cheese sales are steadying and warned that demand, in some cases, is falling behind stronger production and growing supplies. Milk is readily available and a number of cheesemakers are foregoing the spot milk market because they are at capacity. Producers are hopeful football playoff season will keep buyers busy. Milk production is higher in the region and cheese market tones are on “shaky ground,” says DMN, but barrel producers report the price declines may be some enticement for buyers, whom have been reticent with the $2 plus price.
Western cheese intakes are stable for retailers and food service. Export demands are at seasonal levels. Buyers have been getting only what they need the past few weeks however, DMN says if the declines in prices are sustained, cheese sales are likely to become more active. Production continues to increase ahead of the holidays as milk supplies are plentiful.
Western butter makers say, with ample amounts of affordable cream, they are running their churns hard. Retail orders are strong as buyers try to get store shelves restocked ahead of the winter holidays and bulk buyers continue to make inquiries for early 2020 needs. Butter makers have seen inventory values fall with the declining prices and while stocks are adequate, they question the right amount to have on hand, according to DMN.
Checking the other side of the ledger, the USDA’s latest dairy product commercial disappearance data helps explain recent prices, according to Matt Gould, analyst and editor of the Dairy and Food Market Analyst newsletter.
Speaking in the Dec. 16 Dairy Radio Now broadcast, Gould reported that October butter prices topped the rest of the world, but domestic consumption was up 4.1% in October, up 3.1% in August, and up 6.7% in September.
American type cheese consumption hovered between 1.5 to 1.6% in a three month rolling average, he said, so domestic growth was solid however “The problem is exports.” American type cheese exports were down nearly 10% in the three months ending in October, he said, blaming the on-going trade war.
Nonfat dry milk exports were struggling, but that was made up for by domestic use, which was up 18.3% and exports were up almost 17% in October.
HighGround Dairy adds that total October cheese disappearance marked the strongest monthly disappearance in history “and demand continued up versus prior year for the second consecutive month, spurred higher by both stronger export and domestic demand in the month.”
Butter disappearance topped that of a year ago for the third consecutive month and moved toward seasonal highs, marking the strongest October on record and the same was true for nonfat dry milk, according to HGD, with both export and domestic demand pushing total disappearance higher.
National Milk announced that it has reached a settlement agreement to end a class-action lawsuit concerning its herd retirement program that ended in 2010 and was administered through its Cooperatives Working Together initiative. A NMPF press release stated that “The settlement will safeguard ongoing efforts to aid U.S. dairy producers, lift a years-long legal cloud and allow NMPF member cooperatives and the current CWT program to move forward with greater legal and fiscal certainty.”
The plaintiffs, who are generally larger retailers and companies who directly purchased butter and cheese from CWT member cooperatives, have agreed to a settlement of $220 million in exchange for a release from all claims. Based on antitrust rules that mandate a tripling of any damages, that amount is less than 6% of the damages sought by the plaintiffs. Neither NMPF nor any of its member cooperatives admit any wrongdoing as a result of this settlement. NMPF is the sole defendant to be a party to the settlement, but the settlement extinguishes claims against all the defendants.
“There is no way to sugarcoat a settlement of this size, especially given that the Herd Retirement Program was a well-publicized effort designed to serve dairy producers in difficult times and was praised by two Secretaries of Agriculture as well as leading members of Congress,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of NMPF.
“Given the potential damages and the uncertainties surrounding any jury trial, resolving this case eliminates the possibility of a truly crippling outcome. Lifting this cloud will aid us in our work advancing the well-being of U.S. dairy producers, which includes the current robust CWT export assistance program.”