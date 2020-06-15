There is a mixed opinion being formed when it comes to current U.S. weather conditions. Drier forecasts are being made for regions that have been suffering from perpetual rains, and dry regions have started to receive some much-needed precipitation. While some regions of the U.S. are struggling with slow planting and unfavorable weather, the majority of the U.S. is not. This is limiting the amount of risk premium we have seen added to futures so far.
We are now at a stage in the year where less attention will be placed on the U.S. planting pace and more on the condition of the U.S. crops. In the heart of the Corn Belt the majority of the crops look good. Even in regions where some stress has developed it has not hampered crop development. The concern is on the fringe areas where some are still struggling to get crops planted. These areas are gradually declining though and limiting the amount of risk premium the market is seeing.
As always, some analysts take these ratings and try to predict final yield potential. According to data from the firm T-Storm Weather, in nine of the past 34 years we have seen corn rated equal to or higher than it currently is. In five of those years the final corn yield was higher than the present estimate. In four of the past 34 years the soybean rating has been equal to or better than it currently is. In three of those the final yield was higher than the USDA projection.
The region of the U.S. getting the most attention when it comes to planting is North and South Dakota. Between these two states there were 4.5 million unplanted corn acres at the end of May. Since then, very little fieldwork is thought to have been completed. There are also other regions where flooding has developed, and washouts have happened. Given the current spread between market values and prevent plant insurance payments it is unlikely farmers will push to seed or re-seed crops in less than perfect conditions.
The Brazilian firm CONAB released its revised crop estimates last week. With the Brazilian soybean harvest wrapping up for the year, CONAB is putting the crop at a record 120.4 million metric tons. This is the 7th record soybean crop in Brazil out of the past 10. CONAB’s previous soybean crop estimate was 120.3 million. The slight reduction came from the drought that continues to impact the country.
CONAB also updated its corn crop estimate today and lowered that as well. CONAB is projecting a corn crop of 101 million metric tons, down from its previous estimate of 102.3 million. Last year Brazil produced a 100 million-metric-ton corn crop which is what the USDA is currently predicting. Unlike soybeans, the Brazilian Safrinha harvest is just getting underway, which is where much discrepancy lies. Other firms are predicting a smaller Safrinha crop than CONAB, with most around 97 million.
CONAB is also starting to make estimates on what will be Brazil’s third corn crop. Brazilian corn production has started to progress into northern areas where the growing season is more in line with U.S. production. So far, this crop is small in size and will only total a projected 1.3 million metric tons this year. This will likely continue to expand in the future though, and possibly generate more competition in the world market as Brazil becomes a perpetual corn production country.
We are starting to see a gradual improvement to U.S. slaughter numbers following the closure of several packing plants following the COVID-19 outbreak. This has started to pressure cutout values, which should eventually lead to lower consumer prices too. How far prices decline is unknown though, as it is doubtful processing numbers will reach pre-COVID levels for several months. This is the result of new safety measures being implemented at packing plants and how they are expected to slow the entire process.
Analysts continue to try and decipher the latest COVID-19 relief package from the USDA. The most interest from an elevator side is what it might mean for grain movement. Given the historical response to these support programs, farmers tend to use the payments for cash flow and not make commodity sales. This time may be no different. This may further reduce the amount of available cash grain for buyers and cause basis to tighten more than normal.
Another factor that’s supporting basis now is uncertain crop development. Many of the regions of the U.S. that suffered last year are facing the same conditions again this year. As a result, not as many farmers there are willing to part with remaining old crop bushels at this time, nor are they willing to market new crop bushels not knowing if they will be produced. We’ve already seen a divergence in interior basis from these conditions from last year, and this trend will likely be continued this year too.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.