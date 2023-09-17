Corn data from the September supply and demand report was more bearish than trade was expecting. The average US corn yield is now estimated at 173.8 bushels per acre compared to 175.1 bushels per acre from last month. While this was down, total crop size increased 20 million bushels to 15.13 billion bushels due to increased harvested acres. The USDA revised their harvested acreage estimate on corn to 87.1 million from 86.32 million in previous outlooks. On the demand side the USDA increased corn imports in the 2022/23 balance sheets by 5 million bushels, raised exports by 40 million bushels, and reduced FSI usage by 30 million bushels. This decreased old crop ending stocks by 5 million bushels to total 1.45 billion bushels. New crop demand was unchanged but with changes on old crop and elevated production it put 2023/24 ending stocks at 2.22 billion bushels. This held new crop stocks to use at 15.4% and the average cash value on corn at $4.90 per bushel.
The average US soybean yield was lowered from 50.9 bushels per acre last month to 50.1 bushels per acre this month. This lowered the US soybean crop from 4.2 billion bushels to 4.146 billion bushels. The reduction would have been larger if not for harvested acres increasing 100,000 to 82.8 million. The USDA increased 2022/23 exports 10 million bushels and lowered carryout to 250 million bushels which was in line with trade expectations. The USDA lowered new crop crush by 10 million bushels and exports by 35 million bushels and this tempered the smaller production estimate. This put 2023/24 ending stocks at 220 million bushels, down 25 million bushels from August, but well above the average trade estimate. The stocks to use on new crop soybeans remains at a rationing level of 5.2% and the USDA increased the average cash value to $12.90 per bushel.