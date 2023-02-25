Trade is closely monitoring US soybean sales, mainly those in the unshipped category. The US currently has 429 million bushels of unshipped soybean sales on the books. This is 32% more than last year at this time and the fourth largest total on record. The concern is that of these sales 357 million bushels are with Chin and unknown buyers who trade assumes to be China as well. Given the wide price spread between the US and South America on soybeans it would not come as a surprise to see a portion of these shifted on origination points. This would greatly impact US soybean balance sheets and is a primary reason soybean futures have struggled in recent weeks.

Trade is also closely watching soy product demand, mainly on oil. US soy oil exports currently total 183.4 million pounds which is well under last year and the lowest volume for this date on record. While this is negative for the market, the increase we have seen to renewable fuel production has offset a portion of the export losses. The United States currently has a renewable diesel production volume of 2.37 billion gallons. This is an increase of 136% from last year at this time. There is another 2.78 billion gallons of production capacity under construction. The question now is if exports pick up with there be enough soy oil to cover all future needs.

Recommended for you