Trade is closely monitoring US soybean sales, mainly those in the unshipped category. The US currently has 429 million bushels of unshipped soybean sales on the books. This is 32% more than last year at this time and the fourth largest total on record. The concern is that of these sales 357 million bushels are with Chin and unknown buyers who trade assumes to be China as well. Given the wide price spread between the US and South America on soybeans it would not come as a surprise to see a portion of these shifted on origination points. This would greatly impact US soybean balance sheets and is a primary reason soybean futures have struggled in recent weeks.
Trade is also closely watching soy product demand, mainly on oil. US soy oil exports currently total 183.4 million pounds which is well under last year and the lowest volume for this date on record. While this is negative for the market, the increase we have seen to renewable fuel production has offset a portion of the export losses. The United States currently has a renewable diesel production volume of 2.37 billion gallons. This is an increase of 136% from last year at this time. There is another 2.78 billion gallons of production capacity under construction. The question now is if exports pick up with there be enough soy oil to cover all future needs.
While the United States has seen a build in export demand on corn in recent weeks it is still questionable if we will meet current USDA yearly projections. It was thought the United States would be to main source of corn for the global market by now, but this has not happened. This is mainly from the fact the US competitors in the global market have continued to make sales and shipments of product.
The main one of these is Brazil who exported 6 million metric tons of corn in January and is expected to load out another 2.4 million metric tons this month. Analysts had though Brazil would have depleted their corn inventory by now. This export pace gives trade the indication that last year’s corn inventory in Brazil was larger than expected.
Another corn supplier that continues to make exports is Ukraine. Weather has favored harvest activity in Ukraine, allowing farmers to get more of their corn crop out of the fields. Much of this corn has made its way into the European Union. In fact, the EU has received so much Ukraine grain that it is hurting domestic values. The United States will still see better demand for its corn offers in the near future, but the window for sales has definitely shrunk.
Domestic corn demand is also questionable at this time. Year to date ethanol demand is down 5% from last year in the United States as total gasoline consumption remains depressed. In order to meet current USDA expectations, ethanol corn demand will need to be near record for the remainder of the marketing year.
Feed demand on corn is also likely too high at the present time. The USDA is currently projecting a year feed consumption of 5.275 billion bu. While this is down a large 443 million bushels from last year, animal numbers on feed continue to decline which will reduce demand. The United States is also seeing elevated wheat feeding as that rain remains at a sizable discount to corn and wheats higher protein will reduce the need for supplements. The most demand loss may be from improved pasture conditions in the US Plains if timely rains develop as forecast.
The most pressure the United States is seeing on soybean exports right now is from Brazil which is not surprising given the start of that country’s harvest. Brazil is currently offering soybeans at an 80 cent per bushel discount to the United States. Soy meal from Brazil is being offered at $25.00 per ton less than the United States.
