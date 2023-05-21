The long-awaited May supply and demand was mostly as expected on corn production. The average US corn yield was equal to the Ag Outlook Forum’s figure of 181.5 bushels per acre for a crop projection of 15.265 billion bushels. When this production is combined with old crop ending stocks of 1.417 billion bushels it will give the US a new crop starting inventory of 16.7 billion bushels , the highest volume since 2017/18. The only change to old crop balance sheets was a 75 million bushels decline in exports.
While new crop corn production forecasts are up, so are demand expectations. Total new crop demand is estimated to total 14.485 billion bushels, up 755 million bushels from old crop. Feed and residual are a large part of this with added demand of 375 million bushels. Exports are also expected to increase 325 million bushels from this year. New crop ending stocks are projected at 2.22 billion bushels, an increase of 805 million bushels from old crop. This is a comfortable stocks to use of 15.3%.
The USDA also held to the Forum data on soybean production with a 2023/24 yield of 52 bushels per acre and a crop of 4.51 bu. The only change to old crop soybean demand was a 5 million bushel increase to exports, putting ending stocks at 215 million bushels. The USDA increased new crop crush 95 million bushels from old crop and lowered exports by 40 million bushels. Total new crop demand is forecasted to be up 55 million bushels to put ending stocks at 335 million bushels, an increase of 119 million bushels. This is a stocks to use of 7.6% and approaching a level where price rationing is no longer needed.
More attention that normal fell on wheat balance sheets this month. No changes were made to old crop balance sheets, leaving ending stocks at 598 million bushels. The 2023/24 average US wheat yield was projected at 44.7 bushels per acre and total production at 1.659 billion bushels. This was 130 million bushels under the average trade guess due to high abandonment to winter wheat in the Southern Plains. The USDA trimmed new crop exports by 50 million bushels but increased feed use by 15 million bushels. New crop ending stocks on wheat are now projected at 556 million bushels, the lowest volume in 16 years. This is a stocks to use ratio of 30.2%.
Global ending stocks came in higher than expected for the month. For 2022/23 global ending stocks are estimated at 297.4 million metric tons on corn, up 2 million metric tons from April. Soybean ending stocks are projected at 101 million metric tons compared to 100.29 million metric tons last month. The world wheat carryout is estimated at 266.3 million metric tons, up from 265.05 million metric tons in April. The 2023/24 world ending stocks came in at 312.9 million metric tons on corn, 122.5 million metric tons on soybeans, and 264.3 million metric tons for wheat. The wheat figure was the most surprising of these as even though the total was within trade guesses, it will be the lowest world stocks to use since 2014/15. This comes even as world wheat production is forecast to be the highest on record at 789.8 million metric tons.
The USDA left its Argentine production estimates for this year unchanged with 27 million metric tons on soybeans and 37 million metric tons for corn. A considerable rebound in production is expected in Argentina next year with corn at 54 million metric tons and soybeans at 48 million metric tons. The USDA raised this year’s Brazilian crops by 1 million metric tons on soybeans and 5 million metric tons on corn. This puts the crop at 155 million metric tons and 130 million metric tons respectively. Large crops are expected in Brazil next year as well with 129 million metric tons on corn and 163 million metric tons for soybeans. Elevated acres and the absence of the La Nina wheat pattern are forecast to benefit all South American production.
US beef production for 2023 was bumped up 150 million pounds to total 26.92 billion. Pork production for this year was upped 20 million pounds to total 27.38 billion. The initial 2024 projections have beef production at 24.75 billion pounds and pork at 27.35 billion pounds. Beef exports were raised 89 million pounds for 2023 to total 3.22billion pounds. Pork exports are projected at 6.5 billion pounds, up 123 million pounds. Initial 2024 exports are estimated at 2.95 billion pounds on beef and 6.32 billion pounds of pork.
US river systems are now fully open following the flooding that took place in April. We are still seeing some congestion on the rivers though as barge traffic starts to resume. Basis values on the river are not improving though as demand at the gulf is low. US exports on a whole have slowed and what is leaving the country is through the Pacific Northwest. Interior basis values are soft as well as processors are not seeing export competition.
RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.