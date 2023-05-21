The long-awaited May supply and demand was mostly as expected on corn production. The average US corn yield was equal to the Ag Outlook Forum’s figure of 181.5 bushels per acre for a crop projection of 15.265 billion bushels. When this production is combined with old crop ending stocks of 1.417 billion bushels it will give the US a new crop starting inventory of 16.7 billion bushels , the highest volume since 2017/18. The only change to old crop balance sheets was a 75 million bushels decline in exports.

While new crop corn production forecasts are up, so are demand expectations. Total new crop demand is estimated to total 14.485 billion bushels, up 755 million bushels from old crop. Feed and residual are a large part of this with added demand of 375 million bushels. Exports are also expected to increase 325 million bushels from this year. New crop ending stocks are projected at 2.22 billion bushels, an increase of 805 million bushels from old crop. This is a comfortable stocks to use of 15.3%.