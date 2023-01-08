Not only is trade monitoring export sales for the current marketing year but those for our next marketing year as well. At the present time the United States has export sales on the books for the 2023/24 marketing year of 38.1 million bushels on corn, 1.5 million bushels of soybeans, and 1.1 million bushels of wheat. It is not uncommon to see a slow start to sales this far in advance, but trade is more focused on them this year given the projections for record crops out of Brazil. These bushels are being offered at a discount to the US which may make it hard to gain on bookings.

One of the changes in balance sheets outlooks that is gaining attention is to soy oil demand. US soy oil imports have been lowered to just 300 million pounds, a reduction of 200 million pounds. This reduction is equal to the drop in projected demand for biodiesel production following the lower than hoped for blending mandates from the EPA. Soy oil exports have also been reduced by 50 million pounds. This shift in projected demand will likely start to be seen in crush margins and interior basis values.

