The Agriculture Department lowered its milk production forecasts for 2019 and 2020 in the latest World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, based on slower expected growth in milk per cow.
2019 milk production and marketings were projected at 218.3 and 217.3 billion pounds respectively, both down 300 million pounds from last month’s report. If realized 2019 production would be up 700 million pounds or 0.3% from 2018.
2020 production and marketings were estimated at 222.0 and 221.0 billion pounds respectively, both down 400 million pounds. If realized, 2020 production would still be up 3.7 billion pounds or 1.7% from 2019.
The 2020 Class III milk price average estimate was lowered 30 cents from last month’s estimate, to $17.35 per hundredweight, which would be 39 cents above the 2019 average. I’ll have more details next week.
You’ll recall that preliminary USDA data showed November’s 50-State milk output at 17.4 billion pounds, up just 0.5% from November 2018. The mostly neutral November Dairy Products report shows where the milk went.
Total cheese output slipped to a mostly neutral 1.10 billion pounds, down 3.2% from October but 0.5% above November 2018. The year-to-date total stands at 12 billion, up 0.8% from 2018.
Wisconsin produced 284.4 million pounds of the November total, down 0.9% from October but 0.3% above a year ago. California’s share was 217.6 million pounds, up 0.8% from October and 0.6% above a year ago. Interestingly, California’s November Cheddar output was up 11.1% from October but 19.0% below a year ago.
Cheddar, the cheese traded at the CME, totaled 310.3 million pounds, up 200,000 pounds or 0.6% from October but 3.9 million pounds or 1.2% below November 2018. YTD Cheddar was at 3.4 billion pounds, down 2.5%.
Butter output totaled 156 million pounds, down 0.6% from October but a bearish 6.6 million pounds or 4.4% above a year ago, the sixth consecutive month butter output topped a year ago. YTD butter is at 1.7 billion pounds, up 0.5% from 2018.
Nonfat dry milk production totaled 142.1 million pounds, up 6.9 million pounds or 5.1% from September and 7.7 million or 5.7% above a year ago. YTD powder is at 1.7 billion pounds, up 3.1% from 2018. Stocks climbed to 223.1 million pounds, up 5.1 million or 2.4% from October but were 66.1 million pounds or 22.8% below the 2018 level.
Skim milk powder output slipped to 43.7 million pounds, down 800,000 pounds or 1.6% from October but 1.2 million pounds or 2.8% above a year ago. YTD skim hit 465.7 million pounds, down 9.8% from a year ago.
FC Stone points out that “lactose held a very bearish surprise. Production was right in line with expectations but stock levels increased sharply by 32.4% month over month and up 7.5% from last year. Stock levels were 14 million pounds above expectations,” according to FC Stone.
The first Global Dairy Trade auction of 2020 posted a mostly bullish 2.8% rise in the weighted average of products offered, just as it did in the first event of 2019. The uptick followed a 5.1% plummet in the last GDT of 2019. All products were in the black Tuesday and sellers brought 72.9 million pounds of product to the market, down from 78.8 million in the last event.
The turnaround was led by rennet casein, up 8.6%, and buttermilk powder, up 7.4%. Skim milk powder was up 5.4%, following a 6.3% decline on Dec. 17.
GDT butter and cheese were both up 3.7%, after butter fell 2.4% and cheese rose 1.7% last time. Anhydrous milkfat saw a 2.3% gain, after inching 0.3% lower, and lactose was up 2.1%, following a 0.6% gain. Whole milk powder was up 1.7% after plunging 6.7% last time.
The surprisingly strong uptick in the GDT came on the news of the Australian fires, according to FC Stone, and the impact remains to be seen “not only on the poor people of Australia, but specifically on key milk producing regions of the country.”
FC Stone reminds us that “markets don’t move entirely based on data. They move on human emotion. And if you’re a buyer of dairy products in that part of the world, you’re likely more worried about your supply chain today than you were a few weeks ago. Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe, and North America all had increased volume of purchases in this event. All other regions decreased purchases,” according to FC Stone.
Meanwhile, November U.S. dairy exports saw strong performance across most commodities, especially cheese and nonfat dry milk, according to HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess in the Jan. 6 Dairy Radio Now broadcast.
Nonfat dry milk and skim milk powder shipments were up 41% from November 2018 and reached an all-time high for the month. Volumes to Mexico fell. Demand from Southeast Asia, Colombia, and China drove demand to these levels, according to HGD, with the biggest jump by volume to the Philippines, highest since August 2018. US exports to South America reached an all-time high in November, due to Colombia’s demand for nonfat dry milk, and exports to China were the strongest since June 2018, says HGD.
“Butter fundamentals remain bearish as higher productivity continues to be paired with slow exports and higher overall fat imports in 2019,” says HGD. November exports were down 18.6% from October and 11.3% below a year ago. U.S. butter output has exceeded prior year levels for six consecutive months, says HGD, and 2019 is on track to be the strongest butter production year since 1941.
Butter imports, at 5.2 million pounds, were down 30.7% from a year ago but anhydrous milkfat imports were up 69.7%.
Cheese shipments moved higher seasonally, up 3.4% from October and 7.3% above a year ago, supported by an increase to the top three export destinations, Mexico, South Korea, and Japan. Cheese exported to Canada reached a two-year high.
Total cheese imports, at 33.1 million pounds, were down 11.1% from a year ago.
The Daily Dairy Report points out that November U.S. dairy exports totaled $530 million, up 22.1% from a year ago and “On a daily average basis, November was the strongest month for U.S. dairy product exports since April 2015.”
Fluid milk production is steady to trending higher in all regions of the United States, according to the USDA’s weekly update. The focus of most processors was milk management during the holiday. Schools and several processing facilities were closed and couldn’t take their usual loads of milk. Class I intakes were lower, leading to the redirecting of more milk loads to balancing facilities.
Some Midwest milk was moved to the Southwest New Year’s Week. Cream is abundant across the country and churning schedules were very busy. Cream multiples have been low for the past 2 weeks, ranging 1.00-1.10 in the East, 1.05-1.18 in the Midwest, and .95-1.18 in the West. Eastern excess cream found its way to the Midwest for processing. Condensed skim market tone is weak in the East, and prices have declined. There were also more loads of condensed skim in the spot market. Drying schedules are active in the West.
Meanwhile, another landmark dairy business, Borden, announced this week that it has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy after more than 160 years in business.
In politics, as tensions between the U.S. and Iran subsided this week, the U.S. Senate Finance Committee approved the House-passed U.S.-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement on a 25 to 3 vote and paves the way for full Senate passage. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said no Senate vote will occur on the USMCA until after an impeachment trial is finished.
China’s Vice Premier Liu He is expected to come to Washington the week of Jan. 13 to finalize the Phase 1 deal with the U.S. President Donald Trump stating that he will head to Beijing later to begin Phase 2 negotiations.