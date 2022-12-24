We are already starting to see a divergence in the US export market between weekly USDA numbers and what Census is finding. This main difference is because the Census group includes all US exports, including what leaves the US on truck and by rail, while the weekly numbers released from the USDA only cover water shipments. According to Census, US corn exports are 14 million bushels greater than weekly data indicates, soybean exports are 7 million bushels higher, and wheat exports are 13 million bushels higher. The elevated trade we have seen with Mexico in recent months is the main reason for this discrepancy. It is quite likely the spread will increase as the marketing year progresses.
The United States, along with other suppliers, is seeing more pressure from Brazil in the global corn market. Brazil has already shipped four vessels of corn to China and five more are waiting to load. Thoughts are Brazil will export a total of 1 million metric tons of corn to China this year as the two countries work on trade relations. Normally China buys corn from the US and Ukraine, but reduced quality concerns are favoring Brazil’s sales. While the US may see a decline in Chinese business, other traditional buyers may now surface for US offers. There are also thoughts Brazil may exhaust their corn supply prior to their next harvest and need imports to cover domestic demand.
Trade is starting to put more attention on futures Brazilian corn exports as well. Year to date corn exports out of Brazil total 38 million metric tons. This compares to just 20.6 million metric tons of exports in 2021 by this time. Exports will likely continue to rise as China has been an active buyer of Brazilian corn in recent weeks. Trade is already looking forward to next year’s exports which will likely be even larger as corn production in the country is expected to total 126 million metric tons this year, up 10 million metric tons from last year.
A global production number that needs to be closely monitored is the Australian wheat crop. Officials in Australia are projecting this year’s crop to be a record 36.6 million metric tons, well above what was initially expected. Heavy rains fell in Australia during the growing season and generated ideas that we would see heavy crop loss. It now appears Australia will have plenty of wheat and raise the global grain supply. The quality of this wheat is questionable though as rains have likely lowered the protein content in several areas. This could easily increase the volume of feed wheat in the global market and pressure corn demand even more.
The United States is seeing a mixed export picture on beef and pork. Year to date US beef exports total 858,000 metric tons which is the second highest volume on record. The only year that was higher was last year. Pork exports for this year currently total 1.34 million metric tons which is a large 18% decline from a year ago. The absence of China as a pork buyer is the primary reason for the low sales total on that product.
Even with a lifting of some Covid restrictions in China there remains concerns over the state of the country’s economy. The most is currently in the housing sector where consumers are upside down on loans. This has pressured several markets, including the energies, as it is thought demand in China will remain low even with easing guidelines. In turn, this is putting pressure on the renewable fuel market. Some economists are predicting a major decline in China’s population which would further pressure the economy.
Trade is starting to closely monitor weather forecasts surrounding the La Nina event. Some outlook models indicate the La Nina event will be diminishing by mid-winter and likely be gone by next spring. Others show the system staying in place through early 2023 and possibly into spring. The question is how strong the La Nina will be, as a wakening of the event will make it less noticeable in crop production. Hopes are the system will break down enough to bring more normal growing conditions to the US Plains and Argentina. If the La Nina holds on, we will start to see global grain production forecasts change as well.
RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.