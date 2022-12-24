We are already starting to see a divergence in the US export market between weekly USDA numbers and what Census is finding. This main difference is because the Census group includes all US exports, including what leaves the US on truck and by rail, while the weekly numbers released from the USDA only cover water shipments. According to Census, US corn exports are 14 million bushels greater than weekly data indicates, soybean exports are 7 million bushels higher, and wheat exports are 13 million bushels higher. The elevated trade we have seen with Mexico in recent months is the main reason for this discrepancy. It is quite likely the spread will increase as the marketing year progresses.

The United States, along with other suppliers, is seeing more pressure from Brazil in the global corn market. Brazil has already shipped four vessels of corn to China and five more are waiting to load. Thoughts are Brazil will export a total of 1 million metric tons of corn to China this year as the two countries work on trade relations. Normally China buys corn from the US and Ukraine, but reduced quality concerns are favoring Brazil’s sales. While the US may see a decline in Chinese business, other traditional buyers may now surface for US offers. There are also thoughts Brazil may exhaust their corn supply prior to their next harvest and need imports to cover domestic demand.