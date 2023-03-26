Outside markets continue to be a main factor in price discovery in the commodity market. The main one of these is the US dollar which remains elevated compared to other currencies in the global market. This is softening export demand, even where the US is competitive on commodity price. We continue to see concerns over US interest rates as the economy has not slowed, even with rates already up. There are now thoughts the Fed will eventually take the rate to 6% which is higher than first though. What may be a greater concern is that rates are forecast to remain high for an extended period of time. This will start to impact cash flows in the near future.

Trade is also concerned with the slower rate of economic recovery in China following Covid, which is further dampening commodity market interest from the managed money crowd. While we will see support from fundamentals, buying from this group will be needed to make another leg up in the market.

RISK DISCLAIMER: The risk of loss in trading commodity futures and options is substantial. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial position to determine if futures trading is appropriate. When trading futures and/or options, it is possible to lose more than the full value of your account. All funds committed should be risk capital. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The information contained in this report is believed to be reliable but is not guaranteed to accuracy or completeness by AgriVisor, LLC. This report is provided for informational purposes only and is not furnished for the purpose of, nor intended to be relied upon for specific trading in commodities herein named. This is not independent research and is provided as a service. As such, this is considered a solicitation.