Outside markets continue to be a main factor in price discovery in the commodity market. The main one of these is the US dollar which remains elevated compared to other currencies in the global market. This is softening export demand, even where the US is competitive on commodity price. We continue to see concerns over US interest rates as the economy has not slowed, even with rates already up. There are now thoughts the Fed will eventually take the rate to 6% which is higher than first though. What may be a greater concern is that rates are forecast to remain high for an extended period of time. This will start to impact cash flows in the near future.
Trade is also concerned with the slower rate of economic recovery in China following Covid, which is further dampening commodity market interest from the managed money crowd. While we will see support from fundamentals, buying from this group will be needed to make another leg up in the market.
As more attention is starting to be placed on the spring planting season in the United States, more debate is taking place on potential acres. Last year US farmers seeded 88.6 million acres of corn, 87.5 million acres of soybeans, and 47.5 million acres of wheat. In the February Ag Outlook Forum US acres were estimated at 91 million for corn, 87.5 million on soybeans, and 49.5 million on wheat. We are starting to hear more farmers talking of higher corn acres though as economics favor that crop over others. Corn inputs have receded in recent months, mainly fertilizer values. It is thought this could encourage more corn plantings than the Outlook Forum projected, with some reports from the country indicating corn acres could top 92 million this year.
A question with these predictions is where the acres would come from. Soybean balance sheets remain tight and cannot afford to lose any plantings this year. Wheat acres are also in need and likely to remain elevated. Corn may draw acres from other crops though, such as cotton. Weather will be a key factor in spring plantings though, and some regions of the Corn Belt are much wetter than in recent years. While this is positive for yield potential, if plantings are delayed, we may see fewer corn plantings than some believe.
Even with harvest advancing, Brazilian soybean sales remain lighter than usual. Farmer sales of soybeans in Brazil currently stand at an estimated 35.4% of the total 2022/23 crop. This puts cumulative sales close to 54 million metric tons given a crop projection of 153 million metric tons. A year ago, Brazilian farmers had sold 48.5% of production and the five-year average on sales is 51.7% of the crop. The slower sales pace is a result of delayed harvest activity, better returns on sales, and a bigger crop. These slower sales have not elevated demand for US offers though, and that is what trade has been hoping for. In fact, the slow selling pace makes it more likely to see pressure longer than usual for US exports, especially with a larger South American crop on a whole.
