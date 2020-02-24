Trade is becoming less optimistic on the benefits of the Phase 1 trade agreement between the U.S. and China. The U.S. has not seen a build in Chinese demand since the agreement was signed over a month ago. Other sources are offering commodities at reduced values to the U.S., and verbiage in the agreement allows China to make purchases from other sellers when this happens. While China will likely resume U.S. imports at some point, it is possible yearly demand could fall short of initial projections.
The announcement that China would scale back its tariffs on U.S soybeans failed to offer the market much support either. This is because the roll back only covered half of the tariff that was imposed in September, leaving a rate of 27.5% in effect. At the present time this makes soybeans from the U.S. into China $2.40 more than Brazil’s. Even without this tariff, Brazilian soybeans are being offered at a 15 to 40 cent discount to the U.S .to other buyers.
The U.S. livestock industry has been hoping to see elevated demand from China, but actual Chinese buying may end up being less than hoped for. Meatpacker JBS has signed an agreement to provide China with $717 million of beef, pork and poultry on an annual basis. This meat will all be sourced from Brazil, however, with shipments starting in the next two months. China is still likely to need meat imports from the U.S., but this news is concerning given the trade pact that was just signed.
Concerns are building over the massive supply of pork in the United States. We are seeing near record volumes of pork exports, but these are failing to consume all of the hogs that are being processed. Last week’s U.S. hog slaughter was reported at 2.7 million head. This is 9.5% more than a year ago at this time. Some economists are fearful that even if China starts making imports in earnest, we will see our pork supply continue to rise at this rate.
One benefit the U.S. corn market has right now is a lack of competition in the global market. This is especially from South America where attention has shifted to soybean harvest and exports. The only other real source of competition in the global market right now is Ukraine, who is exporting more corn than the U.S. for the time being. This window of opportunity for U.S. corn sales may be narrow, which is limiting market response from what was hoped for.
A topic in the market that is only expected to grow in its impact is the quality of the U.S. corn supply. While high moisture is being reported, the greatest concern is from high levels of foreign material, or FM. A large amount of corn needed to be commercial dried this year which tends to make kernels more fragile, and prone to breaking. This then creates FM and fines that buyers are not willing to pay a premium for. That said, we have seen a rise in corn demand even with quality issues as importers have few other sources to choose from at this point.
The real concern with corn quality may be in front of us, however. Temperatures have been cold enough that fungus has not been able to grow. This will likely change once temperatures warm, especially with the moisture of corn being higher than average. Reports of stored corn taking on moisture after being dried is also a factor to contend with.
Data shows the ongoing poor economics are taking their toll on the U.S. ag industry. Final data for 2019 shows that 590 farmers across the U.S. filed Chapter 12 bankruptcy. This is up 100 filings from 2018 and the most since 2011. There are hopes that recent trade deals will start to turn the U.S. farm economy around, but these will depend heavily upon the fallout from the coronavirus in China and what it does to global commodity demand.
Baseline estimates for U.S. trade for the next five years were released by the USDA and offer little help to this situation. For this coming year the baseline data indicates U..S corn acres at 94.5 million and a yield of 178.5 bushels per acre. Soybean acres are forecast at 84 million with an average U.S. yield of 50.5 bushels per acre. Ending stocks for next year are forecast to increase on both crops, coming in at 2.75 billion bushels on corn and 518 million bushels on soybeans.
The USDA is also forecasting the world market share of U.S. corn to decrease from 29.5% last year to 29% this year and then rebound to 30% for the next five years. The U.S. share of the world soybean market is expected to range from 34% to 35% as competition from South America increases. The share of the market on wheat is forecast to hold between 12% and 13% over this time. Cash values on all three are expected to hold near today’s levels for the next decade according to USDA forecasters.
