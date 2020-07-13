The majority of the talk surrounding this year’s crop sizes the reduction of corn acres from March to June. This totaled 5 million and was the greatest acreage decline in 37 years. The greatest reduction to acres was in North Dakota with 800,000 fewer plantings. Corn acreage declines were also high in Nebraska at 700,000 acres and South Dakota at 600,000 acres. Planting estimates were also reduced in Illinois and Indiana by 400,000 acres each. On a whole, the U.S. saw total planted acreage shrink for all crops by 7.2 million acres from 2019.
The question is why so many acres were lost between the March and June reports. The primary factor is weather, especially in the Dakotas where many farmers struggled to get last year’s crop harvested this spring let alone get the new crop seeded.
Another reason for the decline in acres on a whole is diminished demand. Much of this was the result of the COVID-19 outbreak that took place right as planting was starting to get underway. For corn, the loss of ethanol production was the primary issue. The result of this decline in acres is more attention on yield as the U.S. does not have the cushion to absorb losses as it did before, especially on corn.
Planting plans are being made in South America, and the country getting the most attention as they start is Argentina. When the Argentinian government took office last January it immediately raised export taxes to 33% on soybeans and 12% on corn to generate additional income. The total tax rate on Argentinian farmers increased a large 20%. There are thoughts we could see Argentinian farmers scale back their acreage as a result.
Livestock traders are keeping a very close eye on consumer demand. We are now in what is termed the “grilling season” which runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day and is normally when we see the highest volume of grilling done in the U.S. and meat demand picks up. There are thoughts we could see even more demand than normal this year given the limited access to restaurants and consumer fears over going out in public. It is possible that elevated grilling demand could actually increase U.S. beef and pork consumption under this scenario.
While the recent futures recovery has been welcomed by farmers, there are concerns over what it may do to demand if it continues. This is especially the case for the ethanol industry as plants were finally able to report positive margins. The rally that took place in corn likely erased much of this profit, although building demand is beneficial. Exports are also being questioned following the rally in futures, especially with a firming U.S. dollar.
Another demand concern is the quality of the remaining corn in the United States. Much of the corn currently being delivered is lower in test weight, which is not a surprise. This factor may end up impacting balance sheets as more bushels will need to be consumed to reach the same result as higher quality corn. While this may elevate usage, it will lower efficiencies, especially for feed and ethanol.
When it comes to demand nearly all attention is on China. The U.S. attaché in China is predicting soybean imports of 90 million metric tons for the 2019/20 marketing year and 91 million metric tons for the 2020/21 marketing year. These are increases of 6 million metric tons on old crop and 5 million metric tons on new crop from the last attaché projections, but still fall short of what the USDA is using in its projections. The USDA believes China will need 94 million metric tons of soybeans this year and 95 million metric tons of soybeans next year. The reason for the difference in demand is the slower return of hog feeding that attaché is using in its expectations.
The attaché is also adjusting its Chinese corn demand estimate. Feed demand is expected to increase 5% in the 2020/21 marketing year as China rebuilds its hog herd following the African Swine Fever outbreak. At the same time, China is going to reduce corn plantings by 4% as it expands plantings of other crop on higher quality land. As a result it is believed China will increase its corn imports to 7 million metric tons in the 2020/21 marketing year, 500,000 metric tons more than in 2019/20.
One of the biggest changes to wheat production this year is expected to be to the Ukraine crop. Ukraine is expected to produce 26.07 million metric tons of wheat this year, an 8% decrease from last year. Drought in some regions and excessive rainfall in others are the leading causes of the lower production forecast for the country. Argentinian officials have also indicated their wheat crop may be reduced from ongoing drought in South America.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.