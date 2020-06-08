More interest is again being placed on the fringe areas of the Corn Belt, with most on North Dakota. The USDA has cut 2019 corn production in the United States by 29 million bushels due to unharvested acres in several Midwestern states, but the most of these acres are in North Dakota, which is now being surveyed for the June supply and demand report. Thoughts are this will cause a further decrease in old crop production. What could be more of an issue in balance sheets is new crop corn planting in North Dakota, as planting delays continue as we start closing in on the final plant dates for insurance. Given current market economics, it is likely farmers in the state will opt for an insurance payments rather than plant a crop.
Current weather conditions across the United States are having a divided impact on market values. Persistent rainfall has caused planting delays in some regions of the U.S. while others need precipitation. Neither of these are getting too much market interest at this time though, especially the wet regions. This is a result of the large crops that were raised last year with similar planting and growing conditions. This is also why there remains very little risk premium in commodity values.
Ethanol production is starting to rebound in the United States as more plants resume operations. Ethanol margins are still negative but are much better than in recent weeks. Ethanol production across the U.S. increased 3.2% last week, but still remains 41% under the volume that was seen prior to the COVID-19 outbreak. Energy industry experts believe we will see ethanol production and demand gradually increase, but some doubt it will ever get back to historical levels as travel habits on a whole have changed, not just in the U.S., but around the world.
We are seeing interesting but somewhat confusing numbers on new crop corn demand, even with a resumption of ethanol manufacturing. Right now, the USDA is predicting new crop corn demand of 4.95 billion bushels for ethanol and 1.775 billion bushels for exports. These would be the lowest volumes of use for these since the 2012/13 marketing year. That year usage was restricted by low stocks, however, which is not the case for this year. Poor usage is from demand destruction and elevated global competition, which are harder for a market to overcome.
Competition for available soybeans in Brazil is starting to increase. The country has been making record exports in recent months as buyers try to replenish reserves, mainly China. This has created a situation for Brazil where crushers are now forced to push for coverage, greatly diminishing their profit margins. Elevated exports also mean there will be fewer soybeans for the crushers to buy, even with a record crop. As a result, economists in Brazil believe the country’s crush will decline by 3 million metric tons this year to a 41 million metric ton total.
If Brazil is nearing the end of its soybean export program sooner than expected, it would end up being a great benefit for the U.S. New crop soybean carryout in the United States next year was estimated at 405 million bushels in yesterday’s balance sheets. This number could easily decrease as the marketing year progresses. While even with a slight reduction we would have adequate soybean reserves, any tightening to inventory would warrant higher soybean values.
Another benefit to the U.S. soybean market is an expected decrease to Argentine production. Following the raising of the export tax on soybeans and soy products to 33%, Argentinian farmers stated they would be cutting back on production. This could easily have two negative impacts on the Argentinian economy. For one it will mean less exports and a lower revenue for farmers. It may also reduce the country’s tax income and force the country into a recession according to government sources.
One country the U.S. is not seeing less competition from is Ukraine. Since the start of Ukraine’s marketing year in July the country has exported a record 51.5 million metric tons of grain. This is a 19% increase from the volume that was seen a year ago. Of this volume, 19 million metric tons was wheat and 26.9 million metric tons was corn. Ukraine is expecting to raise even larger crops this year, potentially making next year’s exports larger as well.
Economists believe we will see the current market situation and low commodity prices may impact other ag segments, including land values. This was already noticed when investor returns on land turned negative for the first time in several years. It is also thought that unless commodity values rebound soon, rent contracts will be negotiated for the next year as well. Economists also believe we could see a softening of land values on a whole if the current market trend continues.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com.
Y
ou can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.