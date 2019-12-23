The Agriculture Department reports preliminary November output at 17.4 billion pounds, up a bullish 0.5% from November 2018. Output in the top 24 states totaled 16.7 billion, up 0.9%. And, revisions reduced the original 50-state October total by 60 million pounds, now put at 18.0 billion, up 1.0% from October 2018, instead of the 1.3% originally reported.
Cow numbers were unchanged in November. The 50-state count totaled 9.331 million head, though the October count was revised up 4,000 cows, but is 27,000 head below November 2018. Output per cow averaged 1,869 pounds, down 65 pounds from October but 15 pounds above a year ago.
California output was up just 0.7%. Cow numbers were down 6,000 head but output per cow was up 20 pounds. Wisconsin was down 39 million pounds or 1.6% from a year ago on a 20 pound drop per cow and 7,000 fewer cows milked.
Arizona scored the biggest decline, down 6.3% on 12,000 fewer cows and a 10 pound drop per cow. Colorado had the biggest increase, up 7.0%, thanks to 12,000 more cows and a 5 pound gain per cow. Texas was up 6.9%, on a 30,000 increase and 25 pounds more per cow.
Idaho was up 3.1%, thanks to 19,000 more cows. Output per cow was unchanged. New York was up 2.0%, on 3,000 more cows and a 30 pound gain per cow and Minnesota was up 1.1% on a 40 pound gain per cow offsetting 5,000 fewer cows.
Michigan was up 1.7% on a 5 pound gain per cow and 6,000 more cows. New Mexico was up 2.2%, on a 15 pound gain per cow and 5,000 more cows milked. Oregon was up 1.9% on a 10 pound gain per cow and 1,000 more cows. Pennsylvania was down 1.3% though output per cow was up 55 pounds, hardly enough to offset a drop of 24,000 cows.
Vermont was up 0.5% on a 20 pound gain per cow offsetting 1000 fewer cows. Florida was up 2.2% on a 35 pound gain per cow. Cow numbers were unchanged. Washington State inched 0.4% higher, thanks to 1,000 more cows but output per cow was unchanged.
The last Global Dairy Trade auction of 2019 ended with a loud thud Tuesday, as the weighted average of products offered plummeted 5.1%, following the 0.5% loss on Dec. 3, ending five consecutive sessions of gain.
Powder pulled the market lower, led by whole milk powder, down 6.7%, following a 0.1% uptick on Dec. 3. Skim milk powder was down 6.3%, following a 1.9% gain last time. Butter contributed as well, down 2.4%, after losing 4.9%, and anhydrous milkfat was off 0.3%, following a 5.1% drop.
Rennet casein led the gains, up 2.6%. GDT Cheddar was up 1.7%, after jumping 2.7% last time, and lactose was up 0.6%.
Prospects for U.S. dairy exporters have improved markedly as 2020 exports of skimmed milk powder are expected to grow by 5% to reach 718,000 tons. That according to the USDA’s Dairy, World Markets and Trade report issued Dec. 17.
The fiscal year trade forecast was raised by $300 million to $5.8 billion largely as a result of higher export volumes and prices for skimmed milk products such as SMP and whey. The report states that, while the volume shipped has lagged last year’s pace, the value of U.S. exports of SMP are up 12% year-over-year through September 2019, and accounted for about 25% of the total value of U.S. dairy exports. “A key factor for higher values has been the persistent rise in the price of SMP in the U.S. and international markets since early 2018,” says USDA.
Cheese traders will have a new tool to use in 2020. The CME will begin listing block cheese futures and options beginning Jan. 12.
Writing in the Dec. 13 Milk Producer Council newsletter, the Daily Dairy Report’s Sarina Sharp stated: “For cash strapped dairy producers, sky-high cheese prices were nice while they lasted, and they lasted for a surprisingly long time. But in the long run, it’s healthier to have cheese at prices that pay the bills but don’t kill demand. Steady profits are better for the industry than another boom and bust cycle.”
Central region cheese contacts tell Dairy Market News that they were hesitant to lock down milk agreements for the end of the year in November, due to the block/barrel price spread being so “atypical of usual market behavior.”
The last few weeks of 2019 are providing evidence of that hesitance, says DMN, as spot milk loads were reported (as of midweek the week of Dec. 16) at $8 under Class III, though some milk handlers did find cheese producers willing to pay Class prices. Plant managers are keeping overall production in check and Midwestern cheese inventories are in general balance. Some barrel producers are shifting away from barrels if possible, says DMN, “As markets are in a descent that reminds contacts of late 2014, the last time cheese markets were as bullish as they have been this fall.”
Western cheese makers say they are trying to figure out which way the cash cheese market will turn next. After witnessing the precipitous drop of barrel and block prices, market participants “are ready for a winter holiday,” says DMN. Contracted cheese sales have been steady, but manufacturers say spot sales are quiet. Retailers have most of their seasonal cheese needs. Processors think buyer interest may return after the holidays if the lower prices stabilize. There is plenty of cheese available, milk is abundant, and handlers are preparing to juggle loads in the next few weeks. Manufacturers are running plants at or near full capacity and “are not overly eager to take on more milk,” according to DMN.
Butter plant managers say cream is widely available and will remain so into the first week of 2020, if not longer. They are now churning for spring holiday inventories and some are taking extra cream for future stores and because it is at discounts. Contacts say there are expectations that cream multiples could reach as low as 1.00 over the holiday weeks. Butter demand is “steady to improved.”
Most Western retail stores have replenished butter stocks and butter inventories are sufficient. /production is ongoing but expected to increase Christmas week as more cream will be clearing through the churns.
The Agriculture Department announced the first Federal order Class I base milk price of 2020 this week at $19.01 per hundredweight, down 32 cents from December, $3.89 above January 2019, and the highest January Class I price since 2014. It equates to $1.63 per gallon, up from $1.30 a year ago.
Meanwhile, dairy margins deteriorated over the first half of December as a sharp drop in milk prices combined with increased feed costs, particularly in nearby marketing periods, according to the latest Margin Watch from Chicago-based Commodity & Ingredient Hedging LLC.
“Forward margins are still projected over the 80th percentile of the past 10 years however throughout 2020, with first quarter margins above the 90th percentile of historical profitability,” according to the MW, and “There is still reason for optimism heading into 2020.
“The U.S. and China reached an agreement on a phase one trade deal that will reduce U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for their commitment to boost U.S. agricultural purchases by $40 billion the next two years. While the final written text still has to be translated and legally vetted by both sides, and the formal agreement will not be signed until January, this should provide a big boost for the U.S. dairy industry, and whey shipments in particular.
“U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer was also able to strike a deal with the House of Representatives to approve the revised text of the USMCA agreement, which should be voted on shortly and hopefully ratified early next year. The agreement includes significant concessions from Canada to open up their dairy market to the U.S., and will gradually phase out class 6 and 7 milk which has given the country an advantage in global powder markets and shut out U.S. ultrafiltered milk from Canada. Tariffs on cheese exports to Mexico will also be removed which should help boost trade to that country as well.”
On the feed side, both corn and soybean meal have moved higher recently in response to optimism for increased ethanol and soybean trade to China,” the MW concludes.
The Agriculture Department’s monthly Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlook, issued Dec. 16, mirrored milk price and production projections in the Dec. 10 World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
It stated that, based on recent data for milk cow numbers, the 2019 fourth-quarter forecast for milk cows is 9.325 million head, 10,000 higher than last month’s forecast. The fourth-quarter forecast for yield per cow was unchanged at 5,805 pounds. The annual forecast for average size of the milking herd is 9.330 million head, 5,000 higher than last month’s forecast.
The 2019 forecast for yield per cow was 23,435 pounds. The annual milk production forecast for 2019 rounds to 218.6 billion pounds, unchanged from last month’s forecast.
The 2020 annual forecast for milk production is unchanged from last month at 222.4 billion pounds. Milk cows are forecast to average 9.335 million head, and milk per cow is forecast at 23,830 pounds.
The growing selection of plant-based beverages and food products has prompted an update on the dairy industry’s Real Seal trademark. The National Milk Producers Federation unveiled a redesigned website to “help consumers find real dairy foods in an increasingly confusing retail marketplace.”
The website, www.realseal.com offers a buyer’s guide to steer shoppers to those brands that feature the REAL Seal and use only real milk. It is the first significant change in the online presence for the REAL Seal since NMPF first assumed management of the Seal in 2012. The new website will contain more content to educate consumers about why they should look for the REAL® Seal on the foods they buy, while also continuing to help those companies using the Seal to enhance their product marketing.
The new website will educate consumers about the REAL® Seal brand and the benefits of domestic dairy products, as only dairy foods made in America with American-produced cows’ milk are eligible to display the REAL® Seal.