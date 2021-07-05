The acreage revisions from the March intentions report shocked trade as plantings were much less than thought. U.S. corn plantings are now projected at 92.7 million, 1.87 million more than last year, but nearly 1 million less than the average trade guess. Soybean plantings are forecast at 87.6 million, 4.5 million more than a year ago, but 1.5 million fewer than trade was expecting. Wheat plantings came in at 46.7 million, 700,000 more than trade estimated and 300,000 more than planted a year ago.
Harvested acres on corn are now estimated at 84.5 million, and when using the trend yield of 179.5 bushels per acre we will see a crop of 15.16 billion bushels. Harvested acres for soybeans are predicted to total 86.7 million and give us a crop of 4.4 billion bushels using a 50.8 bushel per acre yield. Wheat production is now pegged at 1.93 billion bushels from harvested acres of 38.1 million and a trend yield of 50.7 bushels per acre. The grain crops are slightly larger than what the USDA is using in balance sheets while the soybean crop is equal.
Quarterly stocks as of June 1 were slightly less than expected. The U.S. had 4.11 billion bushels of corn in reserve on June 1 compared to estimates for 4.13 billion bushels and last year’s 5 billion bushels. Soybean inventory totaled 767 million bushels, 6 million bushels under the average trade guess, but a large 613 million bushels less than last year. Wheat inventory came in at 844 million bushels compared to the 861 million bushels trade estimate and last year’s 1.03 billion bushels.
Analysts are starting to release their own yield estimates on this year’s corn crop. We are seeing a wide range on these, with the low end at 174 bushels per acre and the top side at 182 bushels per acre. These compare to the current USDA projection of 179.5 bushels per acre. The USDA figure was released prior to recent heat and drought stress, though, which is why some believe it will be lower. Others claim higher spending on crop protection and the fact crops have seen rains are favoring yields.
We are also seeing some chatter on soybean production, but this is much more of a wild card than corn is right now. It is a well-known fact that soybean yield is more determined by late-season growing conditions, mainly in late July and August. That does not mean current conditions are not having an impact on the crop, especially on maturity. If soybean crop maturity is slowed it may not lead to the early harvest some are hoping for, putting additional demand stress on old crop reserves.
Even though we have witnessed setbacks in the U.S. market, it is unlikely we will see a major correction on corn or soybeans at this time. This is mainly from current stocks to use expectations. Stocks to use at the end of the 2020-21 marketing year are projected at 10.2% on corn and 3.2% on soybeans, both minimal levels. These are forecast to tighten even further at the end of the 2021-22 marketing year though, totaling 9.5% on corn and just 3.5% on soybeans. These levels leave no room for production loss at all and will keep risk premium elevated.
When it comes to the global stocks to use we are starting to see more attention on corn. The United States is the highest priced source of corn in the global market, but others are not far behind. Brazil corn values are close to the U.S. as we continue to see reductions to that country’s production. The European Union is just under both the U.S. and Brazil, where corn values are at a 9-year high. Until world reserves are better known values will remain elevated.
One unknown in world corn balance sheets is how much demand may be offset with alternative grains, primarily wheat. This is mostly for feed grain needs with China being the largest importer. China is forecast to produce a massive wheat crop this year of 129 million metric tons. Even so China is projected to import its second highest volume of wheat on record at 8 million metric tons.
When it comes to domestic U.S. corn demand, more interest is being place on the ethanol industry. Ethanol manufacturing continues to increase in the United States with last week’s production up 35% from the week before. U.S. ethanol manufacturing is now back to 2019 levels, prior to the global COVID outbreak. This demand is expected to continue to rise and elevate corn demand. Models indicate new crop corn demand for ethanol is underestimated by nearly 200 million bushels.
Even with several unknowns in demand, U.S. new crop export sales are all well ahead of a year ago, especially on corn. The U.S. currently has 593.2 million bushels of new crop corn sales on the books compared to 134.3 million bushels a year ago. Soybean sales currently total 273.8 million bushels, up from last year’s 108 million bushels. New crop wheat bookings are also higher than last year at 159.8 million bushels compared to 127.5 million bushels a year ago. The question now is if this demand will continue or sales are simply front loaded.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor.