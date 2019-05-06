A higher U.S. All-Milk price pushed the March milk-to-feed price ratio higher for the third consecutive month. The Agriculture Department’s latest Ag Prices report marks the March ratio at 2.14, up from 2.07 in February and topping the 1.09 in March 2018, the second month to top the previous year since October 2017.
The index is based on the current milk price in relationship to feed prices for a dairy ration consisting of 51 percent corn, 8 percent soybeans and 41 percent alfalfa hay. In other words, one pound of milk today purchases 2.14 pounds of dairy feed containing that blend.
The national average corn price in March averaged $3.61 per bushel, up a penny from February and 10 cents above March 2018. Soybeans averaged $8.52 per bushel, unchanged from February but $1.29 per bushel below a year ago. Alfalfa hay averaged $184 per ton, up $4 from February and $19 above a year ago.
The March cull price for beef and dairy combined posted another increase, averaging $62.80 per cwt., up $3.90 from February following a $4.70 gain last month but $6.10 below March 2018 and $8.80 below the 2011 base average of $71.60 per cwt.
Milk cows averaged $1,140 per head in April, unchanged from January but $220 below April 2018. They averaged $1,100 in California, unchanged from January but $200 below a year ago. Wisconsin cows averaged $1,130 per head, up $10 from January but $190 per head below April 2018.
The U.S. milk-over-feed margin climbed 64 cents above February’s margin to $8.85 per cwt. based on the Dairy Margin Coverage program calculation, “making it the largest margin since last October,” according to the Daily Dairy Report, “and $2.09 higher than March 2018’s pathetic $6.77.”
The Agriculture Department’s latest Crop Progress report shows 15 percent of the nation’s corn crop was in the ground as of the week ending April 28, up from 6 percent the previous week, even with a year ago but 12 percent behind the five-year average. Three percent of U.S. soybeans have been planted, up 2 percent from the previous week, 2 percent behind a year ago and 3 percent below the five-year average.
Milk remains available for cheesemakers in the Midwest, according to Dairy Market News, but not at the discounts it has seen in spring flushes of the past. Cheese demand reports remain mixed, with some cheesemakers seeing improved sales throughout April and expecting similar results for May. Others say orders are slow and point to plentiful supplies as a bearish pull on orders. DMN says “cheese market tones are maintaining that bullish push from early in the year.”
Western cheese inventories are above what buyers need but are “manageable.” Milk output is plentiful and cheese production is active. While some manufacturing facilities are running at full schedules, others are reducing output to control supply. Contractual volumes of cheese are moving steadily while other customers are mostly getting what they need in the short run while being careful about long-term commitments. International cheese sales are “fair.”
Cream is still headed for Midwestern churns, but plant managers say current prices are nearing their limit and intakes have begun to ebb. Some are primarily finding cream from the West. Producers churning organic cream say those supplies are becoming scant.
Western butter-makers relay that cream, although available, is somewhat tighter and surmise that ice cream manufacturers are taking the extra loads. Butter manufacturing is steady and butter stocks are building. While buyer interest for butter remains strong, it is not enough to overtake production.
The latest data indicates that March Chinese imports were up 4.8 percent from 2018, “a bit light in comparison to expectations,” according to FC Stone dairy broker Dave Kurzawski in the May 6 Dairy Radio Now broadcast.
He believes the figure underestimates the food-grade imports going into China. FCStone had expected something like 9 percent, but he points out that about 80 percent of the imports are food-grade and most come from Oceania.
New Zealand exports were up 50 percent in February, according to Kurzawski, and up 80 percent in March, and what may have weighed down the Chinese estimate was the feed-grade side of the equation, and he blamed the African swine fever situation for the lower imports. That has especially hurt U.S. whey exports to that country.
Tariff issues remain between the U.S. and China. An FC Stone staffer in their Singapore office who recently returned from China described the tone there as “quietly pessimistic,” according to Kurzawski, who also reported that China’s first-quarter gross national product showed a nice 6.4 percent growth.
“We don’t know how accurate that number is,” he said, “but it did come in stronger than expected. Bottom line: “People in China are still eating food.”
Speaking of Oceania, DMN reports that dairy industry leaders in Australia are urging dairy producers to increase milk production. “The overall trend during the last decade or so has been lower milk output in Australia; the Australian population has grown during the same period. Concerns being voiced are that milk production increases will better buffer a potential need for Australians to import more dairy products as a matter of necessity,” says DMN.
Very severe dry weather has arrived in New Zealand, especially the North Island, as the season winds down and has “noticeably impacted milk production,” according to DMN. “Many herds are now being dried off early in response. The overall season is still expected to yield more milk than last season, as most of the seasonal milk has already been produced. But it increasingly appears the season, which began with a bang, may end with a whimper.”
Cooperatives Working Together members accepted 12 offers of export assistance from CWT last week to help capture sales contracts for 480,608 pounds of Cheddar cheese, 357,149 pounds of whole milk powder and 480,608 pounds of cream cheese.
These products are going to customers in Asia, the Middle East and South America from May through August and raised CWT’s 2019 exports to 26.592 million pounds of American-type and Swiss cheeses, 3.962 million pounds of butter (82 percent milkfat), 1.940 million pounds of cream cheese and 23.437 million pounds of whole milk powder.