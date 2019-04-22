Cheese contacts continue to report bullish demand in the Midwest, according to Dairy Market News. Curd, mozzarella and specialty cheesemakers say there has been a seasonal push from buyers. Cheese inventories are generally in good balance, though long inventories remain a concern nationally.
Midwest contacts report that more and more dairy farms are calling it quits and question what that means for upcoming availability. That said, cheesemakers last week received some spot loads at deeper discounts than in weeks past, with prices ranging from $1 over to $3 under Class.
The Daily Dairy Report’s Sarina Sharp wrote in the April 12 Milk Producers Council weekly newsletter that “concern is growing among nonfat dry milk buyers that milk powder prices could reach into the $1.15 range, if not higher, later this year.” She says “the market sentiment now is that the longer prices remain in the high 90-cent range this spring, the higher prices could move up later this year.”
She adds that “this year will be the first year in five years that market prices have not been weighed down by an overhang of EU Intervention skim milk powder stocks. If the higher nonfat dry milk price levels materialize, they could result in some of the highest Class IV milk prices in a long time for Western dairy producers, which would be much-needed good news.”
Class I milk prices, meanwhile, will rise, driven by strength in cheese. The Agriculture Department announced the May Federal order Class I base price at $16.42 per hundredweight, up 66 cents from April, $1.98 above May 2018 and the highest Class I price since December 2017. This is the price that each Federal order adds its Class I differential to, to determine its Class I price.
The five-month Class I average is at $15.72, up from $14.32 at this time a year ago, but compares to $16.47 in 2017.
This is the first Federal order Class I price not using the “higher of” value of milk that goes to cheese or butter-powder in determining the Class I value, a practice for nearly 20 years but one that put processors at a disadvantage.
The MPC’s Geoff VandenHeuvel explains in his April 12 newsletter the reasons for the problem and how processors and producers agreed to solve the issue. Long complicated story short, the advanced Class III and Class IV pricing factors will now be averaged together and 74 cents will be added to that in the formula.
Safety nets have been a part of dairy’s financial landscape for many years, but the net has changed since the old Price Support program and keeps changing. Hoard’s Dairyman managing editor Corey Geiger talked about the current Dairy Margin Coverage in the April 22 Dairy Radio Now broadcast and quoted House Agriculture Committee Chairman Rep. Colin Peterson, D-Minn.
“When it comes to the new Dairy Margin Coverage program, I want to make sure dairy farmers and their lenders know what the point of the program is. It isn’t to get a bunch of money out of the federal government every year; it’s to make sure that dairy farmers have an adequate safety net when they need it.”
Geiger quickly added: “This is a time when they need it.”
Geiger said House and Senate members have called on Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue to get the program rolled out “right now.”
The farm bill was signed into law in December, but one of the hold-ups is at the Farm Service Agency offices because the farm bill included a refund of premium payments under the old Margin Protection program. “Believe it or not,” says Geiger, “they were done on paper and not electronically, so it all needs to be entered into the electronic format before proceeding.”
Farmers who sign up for the program will see a January Tier 1 premium, which is for the first 5 million pounds of milk, of $1.51 per hundredweight, according to Geiger, and that January DMC payment will basically pay for the premiums for the entire year of 2019. He adds that February’s projected payment is $1.28 and says farmers will be able to sign up at their local FSA office by June 17.
He also reported that the Office of the Chief Economist is working with the UW’s Mark Stephenson to develop a “decision tool” to assist dairy farmers and says it should be ready by May 1.
Geiger says that Peterson has stated that “one of my biggest priorities as chairman is to grow demand for U.S. dairy products so that dairy farmers can get all their income directly from the marketplace, but until that is the case, DMC will be there so dairy farmers have a chance to keep going when times are tough.”