As expected, the United States has seen a decline in soybean demand with the start of the South American harvest season. While the United States is expected to see lower soybean exports as the South American harvest advances, sales are not going to totally stop. China will start taking large volumes of soybeans from South America, mainly Brazil, and this may force other importers to alternative suppliers. The question on future US soybean sales is what volume we may see. The US needs to sell 21.1 million bushels and export 31 million bushels of soybeans per week to reach yearly expectations. Without Chinese demand these volumes may be hard to maintain.

The US has been pressured all marketing year from Brazilian sales of their record corn crop that was harvested last year. While Brazil has now pulled its corn offers until their new crop harvest takes place, many buyers likely have enough coverage to bridge the gap until these bushels are available. The most watched of these is China who was the recipient of 20% of the corn Brazil exported in December. Between this and ongoing corn exports from Ukraine there is little need for US corn at the present time. Even if the US does see sales perk up, they will likely still fall short of current USDA expectations. Not only is export interest diminishing on corn, but so is domestic usage, mainly on ethanol. We are also seeing lackluster demand on wheat, both domestically and globally.

