While soybean values have continued to rally in recent weeks, much of the appreciation we have seen in values has been on the nearby contracts and not as much on the deferred contracts. In fact, in recent session we have seen gains of nearly twenty cents on the spot contract while the new crop bids for next year have struggled to make it into positive territory. This is a good indication that soybean demand is driving the current rally.
The debate in the market now is if new crop soybeans are going to start to rally to encourage more plantings. At the present time the price ratio between Nov. 21 soybean futures and Dec. 21 corn futures is 2.5:1. This means it takes 2.5 bushel of corn to equal the value of one bushel of corn and is not conducive to the increased planting of one crop or the other. If the soy complex needs additional acres this spread will need to widen to 2.7:1 or greater to do so. Over the next few weeks we will start to see farmers across the United States locking in their new crop inputs and this price spread will become more of a topic.
Cash values of U.S. soybeans and corn continue to run at historically high values. The current average U.S. corn basis is 22 under December futures. This is the best cash corn basis we have seen on corn in the past seven years. The average soybean basis in the U.S. is 43 cents under January futures, which is also the best basis in the past seven years. Basis is the difference between futures and cash bids. We have started to see more volatility in basis values though as even where coverage is needed, buyers are weighing their margin potential when posting bids.
While the recent rally in futures has been welcomed by many in the cash grain industry, it has caused economic issues for buyers and processors, mainly in feed. Many traditional corn buyers around the global market have now started to opt for cheaper feed grains. The main one of these is China, who is now reportedly considering releasing government stored inventory into the domestic market to offset high import prices. This is starting to temper the global feed grain market rally, even with tightening supplies of corn.
Trade is keeping a close eye on global wheat values. The Black Sea market has been driving global wheat values, especially when it has come to sales into Asia. Australia has started to export its excess supply, though, which is considerably larger than in recent years. Right now, Australia is selling wheat into Asia at a $10.00 per metric ton discount to Black Sea sources. In turn, this is driving down the entire world wheat market.
The most interest in global balance sheets right now is on U.S. soybeans. Even though just tightened, the U.S. carryout figure on soybeans could easily contract even more. U.S. soybean sales for export are already at 80% of marketing year expectations. This leaves less than 400 million bushels of sales over the next ten months to reach the yearly projected 2.2 billion bushels mark. Even if sales slow, this number is likely to be surpassed. It is not hard to justify a true ending stocks figure of less than 100 million bushels in this scenario.
The bottom line in today’s market environment is that is favors sellers over buyers. This starts with the U.S. farmer and how they are in no need of making additional commodity sales to generate cash flow. Large sales took place right at harvest and this generated enough cash flow for many to last until later in the year. In addition to these sales, many have received enough government payments to further restrict cash selling.
Trade is not just looking at Brazil and Argentinian soybean production in South America, but on all countries. Right now analysts believe the four major soybean producing countries in South America will produce a combined 193 million metric tons of soybeans this year. While a large crop, this is actually less than the USDA estimate of 196.4 million metric tons. This may not seem like a significant difference, but given current balance sheets projections, the world market needs every soybean that it can get.
We are now starting to see more adjustments made to South American corn production with an emphasis on Brazil. There is more uncertainty when it comes to the Brazilian corn crop, with some sources raising their crop estimates. A few of these are at 106 million metric tons which is even higher than the official number from the Brazilian government. The firms putting out the higher production estimates are also quick to say they will likely decline though if weather does not improve in the near future.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.