Supply and demand is starting to have more of an impact on price discovery. Even though just updated we are seeing several privates release their figures, especially following the recent event in Iowa. While production will likely slip lower in future WASDE reports, the USDA is also forecasting sizable increases of demand that are being questioned as well. The USDA believes next year’s demand will be 1.12 billion bushels greater than this year on corn, and 583 million bushels higher on soybeans. These goals are possible but seem like a stretch given the demand we are seeing now with global production expected to increase.
When it comes to U.S. exports, the most interest remains on soybeans to China. Old crop soybean sales to China currently total 619 million bushels compared to 516.7 million bushels. New crop demand has been significantly higher with bookings already totaling 377.4 million bushels. A year ago China had only forward contracted 7.1 million bushels at this time. The question now is if this demand will continue or if China is simply covering needs sooner than usual.
For global soybean trade, the most interest is on Brazil. Brazil’s soybean loadings have slowed in recent weeks but are still higher than a year ago. Brazil is now thought to have 77.45 million metric tons of soybeans committed for use, a record for this time of year and 40% more than last year at this time. Even if this pace does slow, Brazil’s soybean commitments are likely to top the current USDA estimate for 81 million metric tons.
Trade has been impressed with recent Chinese demand in the export market, but this is definitely a two-sided story. China has been buying record volumes of new crop corn and soybeans as well as other products to replenish domestic reserves. Even with this demand, it is still unlikely China will reach the limits set in the Phase 1 agreement. In fact, through the first seven months of the calendar year Chinese purchases trail 2017, the last year before the trade war started.
The question now is how long the current export pace we have seen will last, especially on corn. August is typically when the Brazilian corn export season begins, with the most sales out of the country taking place from now until October. Last year Brazil sold 20 million metric tons of corn over this period. Brazil over-extended its corn sales last year though, so we may see a more reserved export pace this year. One factor in this is if Brazilians think they can export corn now and import it back in at a lower value later in the year.
One benefit for U.S. corn demand is the record values being seen on Chinese corn. Chinese corn has rallied 27% in recent months and is now at the highest level since 2015. China suspended its corn supports in 2016 as domestic reserves swelled, and production has dropped since. Chinese corn demand has started to increase in recent months though, and now corn is actually in short supply in some regions of the country. This is the main reason why we are seeing the corn import activity we have in the past few weeks.
Production forecasts for several countries have been increased recently, and now we are seeing this happen to the Ukraine corn crop. Ukrainian officials are now projecting a corn crop of 39 million metric tons this year compared to last year’s 36.8 million metric tons. In turn Ukraine is expected to export more corn, with corn sales now projected at 33 million metric tons, 3 million metric tons more than a year ago. Ukraine was a leading competitor for the U.S. in the Asian market last year and likely will be again given these estimates.
One country that is greatly benefiting from weather this year is Australia. Timely rains returned to Australia this year following several consecutive years of drought, and wheat production has rebounded. Australia is now expected to raise a 26.7 million metric ton wheat crop in the 2020/21 production season, a large 75% increase from a year ago. This compares to the ten-year average of 24 milion metric tons. Many producers in Australia claim this year’s wheat crop will be the best in many seasons.
A country that is not seeing favorable weather conditions is Argentina. A La Nina weather event is building, which typically brings drought to Argentina. A reported 69% of Argentina has been drier than normal in the past 90 days, with 50% of the country seeing less than half of its normal precipitation. This has caused losses in wheat production, and now thoughts are it will impact corn yields as well. Some reports have Argentina’s corn production falling by 2% and coming in under the USDA projection.
Ethanol export values have started to improve in recent weeks. The current value on ethanol at the U.S. gulf is $1.38 a gallon, a 4% increase from a week ago. Ethanol still has a long recovery though as values are 12% under a year ago. One benefit for ethanol is that even with a recovery, U.S. offerings are still 14 cent per gallon under those from Brazil. While this is down from 17 cents last week, it is still favoring the U.S. in the global market.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.