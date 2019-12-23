The United States and China have reached a tentative resolution to their trade war.
When it comes to the U.S.-China trade deal, the market is still waiting for clarification on package details. The U.S. claims export to China will total between $40 and $50 billion under the new deal. While positive, this is not all new business, although it would be an increase from China’s usual business. The previous record year for U.S. exports to China totaled $29 billion in 2013. This had a lot to do with commodity values though, as soybeans were at record highs during much of that marketing year. Full details of the package are not expected until early 2020.
There is some debate over how much the United States will benefit from the Chinese trade deal. If the United States forces China to commit to a set volume of soybeans it will likely raise futures. It is not out of the question that this could also pressure Brazilian soybeans. The result of this may be all buyers other than China go to Brazil for soybean needs and lower overall U.S. soybean exports as a result.
Concerns are deepening over the state of the U.S. farm economy. While farm income is forecast to hold steady this coming year, farm debt is still forecast to rise. Farm debt in the U.S. has risen by $41 billion in the last three years, a trend that is concerning to economists. The most worry is that debt is now at levels not seen in 40 years.
When it comes to trade, yearly data for 2019 shows the lowest surplus in the past three years years. For the 2019 fiscal year U.S. exports are forecast at $134.5 billion. Ag imports for the year are projected at $129.3 billion. This leaves the U.S. with a trade surplus of $5.2 billion, the least since 2016. Lower volumes and values are the cause of the reduction to export revenue, while the cost of imports has held steady.
Even with recent export sales, global demand for U.S. corn is a concern. Current U.S. corn sales are the third lowest for this point of the marketing year in history. The main concern is that our traditional buyers have been bypassing us in the market. These include South Korea where sales are down 96%, Japan which is down 56%, and Mexico which is down 17%. The question is how much of this corn demand has already been satisfied from other sources.
Recent sales on soybeans have failed to generate much support as trade is looking at future sales potential. The United States is currently the lowest priced source of soybeans in the global market, with offers averaging 33 cents under Brazil. This changes in the near future though, as for January, Brazil is the cheapest source by 11 cents. This coincides with the start of the Brazilian harvest season and will likely slow the demand we have seen for U.S. soybeans.
The financial firm Rabobank believes that Chinese pork production will continue to fall in 2020. Estimates show China’s hog herd is down nearly 40% for 2019 due to African Swine Fever, and even with improved safety measures, more loss is likely. The firm believes China pork production will slide another 10-15% in 2020. Analysts believe this will make China more reliant on the global market for meat imports, with emphasis on pork and poultry.
Quality issues with this year’s corn crop are starting to build. The greatest is with test weight as some of this year’s corn is struggling to top 50 pounds per bushel. As a result, some farmers are seeing discounts of nearly 20 cents per bushel. Higher foreign material is also being reported this year, which has added to potential discounts. The greatest concern is that some corn buyers are simply rejecting corn rather than take in low quality bushels.
Basis values are starting to reflect the tightness in high quality corn. Basis remains stronger than usual as buyers try to encourage corn movement. An uptick in export basis is also supporting interior corn values. Soybean basis is strong in the interior market as well, as farmers are either focused on finishing corn harvest or willing to pay storage rather than sell at current values.
Sources in Argentina are reporting what they expect to see for export tax changes as the new president takes office. The new president has raised export taxes to 30% on soybeans and 12% for corn and wheat. The country’s export taxes are a current 18% on soybeans, 4% on corn, and 7% on wheat. The country has started to struggle financially since taxes were cut by President Macri, and these changes will generate an expected $2 billion in revenue. At the same time, they will likely reduce production, and lower the competition the U.S. sees in the global market.
