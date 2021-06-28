Comparisons are being made between this year and similar ones in recent history, and one analysts are starting to refer to is 2014. Soybean carryout that year declined to a historically low 92 million bushels. Soybean futures peaked in May of that year and declined from that point forward though as new crop ending stocks were forecast to rebound considerably. This year is different, in that new crop ending stocks are only expected to increase 20 million bushels from old crop, and overall stocks to use is forecast to hold at 3%.
Corn balance sheets are also being compared to 2014. Same as with soybeans, corn values peaked early that year and decreased through the summer months and into harvest. Corn carryout was forecast to increase by 50% from the 2014-15 marketing year going forward though, and this year it is only expected to increase 20%. Even that number is being questioned given the smaller crop out of Brazil and elevated Chinese demand.
One unknown in world corn balance sheets is Ukraine. Ukraine corn exports to date this year total 20.4 million metric tons. This puts Ukraine’s corn exports on track to reach 24 million metric tons, 1 million metric tons larger than the USDA is projecting. This corn is needed in the global market though as Chinese demand is showing no signs of slowing.
An uncertainty in global soybean balance sheets is China. Crush margins in China are deeply negative as the country has imported a lot of raw soybeans and demand has not rebounded as much as thought. Chinese officials had been hoping for a rebound in feed demand as hog numbers rise, and even though they have risen, they are not as great as predicted. China now has a large volume of corn to arrive, and the question is if all soybeans can be delivered before port space is needed for corn imports.
Chinese officials have announced measures will likely be taken in the near future to build commodity reserves. This will focus mainly on feed grains, specifically corn and wheat. Recent purchases indicate China may have already started this process as current corn bookings are estimated at 15 million metric tons. These are split between the United States and Ukraine. The Chinese government is expected to give out another 7 million metric tons of corn import certificates this summer. Given the uncertainty surrounding the size of the Brazilian crop, the bulk of this trade may be done with the U.S.
The global pork market is starting to see a shift in its outlook. For months, China has faced a pork shortage following its outbreak of African Swine Fever. We are now seeing hog and pork volumes in China increase, which has driven their pork values to their lowest levels since June 2019. This build has also made Chinese hogs the cheapest in the world market. Conversely, hogs in the United States are now the highest priced in the world market.
A surprising trend has started to develop in China’s hog industry. Even with record values being seen on feed grains, hog producers in the country are holding hogs off the market. Their belief is hogs are undervalued and higher values will be paid in the future. As a result, hogs in China are reaching record weights, and nearly twice the normal total at 275 pounds. This indicates that when hogs do finally move to market, China will have plenty of pork on hand.
The commodity market may not be giving enough attention to current U.S. weather conditions. While conditions are favorable in the bulk of the Corn Belt, there remain several regions with less than ideal conditions. The most notable of these are the Pacific Northwest, the Upper Plains, and the Delta. These areas are struggling with weather and its impact on crop development to a point where some fields are already being abandoned. Even if the planted acres increase in the month end revisions, the real interest may be on harvested acres.
Gasoline demand in the United States is starting to build. Current gasoline and energy product usage is now back to 2019 levels. This will continue to increase as more COVID restrictions are lifted and summer travel starts to increase. In turn this will generate additional ethanol demand and call for elevated production. Ethanol stocks are already at record low volumes, and higher margins will hopefully entice manufacturers to boost production and start to rebuild inventories.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.