We are at a stage of the growing season when analysts start looking at past years and try to determine what may happen this year on crop development. While this is far from scientific and does not mean outcomes will be repeated, there are some interesting correlations being made. Over the past 40 years there are nine being found with soil conditions similar to what we have now. In four of these years the United States had record yields, while in just three yields were below trend. This is limiting the amount of risk premium traders are adding to futures at the present time.
When it comes to corn production at the present time the majority of the attention is on the United States, but we continue to see interest on South America as well. The Brazilian firm Safras surprised trade this week by releasing a corn production estimate for the country of 102 million metric tons. This is above the 98-100 million metric tons most other firms are predicting, including the USDA. Safras is basing this number on the Safrinha crop which they believe will total 73 million metric tons while most others believe it will be close to 69 million metric tons. Safras is using higher acreage in their estimates as planting conditions are more favorable in Brazil, as is the currency exchange rate that will generate high returns.
The question is what this production, if accurate, will do to the global balance sheets. In the July WASDE report the USDA projected world corn ending stocks of 315 million metric tons for the 2020/21 marketing year. If Brazil’s crop is this large, it will obviously increase that number as well. This reverses a trend of decreasing world corn production and thoughts we may eventually get to a point where rationing might be needed.
While much of the interest in the current market environment is on production, we are still seeing attention on demand. This is starting to shift more towards new crop and for good reason. Export bookings on corn for the 2020/21 marketing year currently total 104 million bushels. While this may not seem like much, it is actually a 14% increase from last year at this time. Buyers are showing doubt over the ability of Brazil to supply as much corn as it did last year given production issues and a building domestic need for the supplier. Trade is still concerned with old crop exports though, as demand is not up to initial expectations.
We are also seeing larger new crop soybean demand this year than last year. The U.S. currently has 203.4 million bushels of new crop soybean sales on the books. This is a large 77% increase from a year ago. It is not surprising that the majority of these sales are to China, who has bought 55% of the total. China’s current soybean bookings from the U.S. on the 2020/21 marketing year are also 31% larger than the record import year of 2017/18.
Now that we are approaching the harvest season trade will be closely monitoring China for an indication of when they will start taking U.S. purchases. China has been active buyer of U.S. soybeans for new crop delivery in recent weeks, but this has been met with caution by some analysts. Their opinion is China has been making purchases with little interest in actually taking delivery of all bookings, but rather they were made to appease critics who doubted the phase 1 agreement. Any indication China will cancel soybean purchases will likely cause an unfavorable reaction in the market.
Trade is starting to form a mixed opinion on future Chinese soybean business. While relations between the two countries remains strained, China continues to buy U.S. soybeans. For the year, Chinese soybean bookings are up 14% from a year ago and continue to build. Even with this growth, China is unlikely to reach its Phase 1 objective on total purchases. The question to many traders now is how far China may fall short of their initial target.
The obvious question in the market is how long this sales pace may last. Given their recent trend, China is likely only booking enough soybeans to last until the next harvest gets underway in South America. This will come sometime after the first of the year. What is unknown is how many soybeans buyers have to take delivery of from Brazil and Argentina from this year’s harvest. It is quite possible buyers already have a significant amount of their immediate needs covered and just need to take delivery of them.
We are starting to see a wide spread in corn values between the western and eastern Corn Belt. The average cash value on corn in the western Belt is currently $2.95 per bushel. In the eastern Belt the average cash bid is $3.13 per bushel. One reason for this is the volume of old crop corn that is still available in the west versus the east, but also from the prospects for another record crop in the west that will further elevate these stocks.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.