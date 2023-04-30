Trade is starting to focus on the upcoming May supply and demand report which is one of the most watched of the year. This is because the May release contains the first official look at new crop balance sheets. We have seen several estimates on new crop balance sheets already, mainly the USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum and the Baseline data. May balance sheets will use the prospective plantings numbers and trend yields for production, and while these will be altered as the year progresses, they tend to receive considerable attention.
We will also see the USDA release demand numbers for the 2023/24 marketing year, and these can be just as influential for trade as the production side. Heading into this report more attention will fall on soybean balance sheets as these are expected to remain tight for at least another year. Most balance sheets estimates see soybean reserves holding at a rationing level even if the US crop is slightly larger than last year. At the present time US soybean ending stocks could increase 50% and still not be overly negative for the complex. The same thoughts are starting to develop in the wheat market. Corn is less concerning as trade is forecasting a record crop this year and steady demand.
One of the main functions of the commodity market is to determine how much risk premium needs to be added to futures. There is a wide range of topics that can generate the need for risk premium although weather is at the top of the list. This is especially true at this time of the year when the planting and growing season gets underway in the United States. Weather conditions across the United States have been quite variable recently, with some regions of the US seeing drought while others are experiencing flooding conditions.
The most drought concern right now is in the Lower Plains where even after recent rains, soils remain short of moisture. This has been an underlying source of support for wheat for several months. Dry conditions are less supportive for corn or soybeans at this time of year as they tend to lead to fast planting rates and can elevate acres. The weather concern on these crops is in the Upper Plains where snow melt will likely cause flooding in production areas and can easily delay or even prevent plantings.
