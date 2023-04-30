Trade is starting to focus on the upcoming May supply and demand report which is one of the most watched of the year. This is because the May release contains the first official look at new crop balance sheets. We have seen several estimates on new crop balance sheets already, mainly the USDA’s Ag Outlook Forum and the Baseline data. May balance sheets will use the prospective plantings numbers and trend yields for production, and while these will be altered as the year progresses, they tend to receive considerable attention.

We will also see the USDA release demand numbers for the 2023/24 marketing year, and these can be just as influential for trade as the production side. Heading into this report more attention will fall on soybean balance sheets as these are expected to remain tight for at least another year. Most balance sheets estimates see soybean reserves holding at a rationing level even if the US crop is slightly larger than last year. At the present time US soybean ending stocks could increase 50% and still not be overly negative for the complex. The same thoughts are starting to develop in the wheat market. Corn is less concerning as trade is forecasting a record crop this year and steady demand.