Harvest is still well underway in the United States, but we are already starting to see more interest in what crops may be produced next year. The most interest on this topic is on acres and if we will seed as many as we did this year and to what crop. Prevent plant acres were high in the United States this year and this is not expected to be the case next year. We are already seeing analysts predict higher plantings of corn and soybeans especially, with corn acres anticipated to increase by 5 million from this year.

The main reason for the projected increase to corn acres is its price in comparison to soybeans. At the present time the December 2023 corn and November 2023 soybean contracts have a price ratio of 2.1:1, meaning it takes just 2.1 bushels of corn to equal the value of 1 bushel of soybeans. This is historically narrow and would indicate higher corn acreage.

