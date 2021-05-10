We are starting to see more interest in potential new crop U.S. balance sheets and more of an emphasis on corn. A tight new crop soybean carryout is already predicted, but we are now seeing tighter new crop corn estimates as well. In March, the USDA showed a lower than expected corn acreage figure. We have also seen reductions to old crop ending stocks in recent supply and demand reports. Thoughts are this could give us a new crop corn carryout figure of just 1 billion bushels compared to previous estimates for 1.5 billion bushels.
What the United States will see for final acreage this year remains a primary factor in price discovery. We continue to see estimates released on how plantings will be divided with several factors coming into play. One is the price ratio between corn and soybeans which currently stands at 2.5:1, which does not favor one crop over the other. Higher corn fertilizer values favor soybean production, while rotation would indicate more corn plantings. Spring weather may end up being the dominate factor in actual acres, same as it is in many years.
The Census U.S. usage numbers for March have been released with favorable numbers. Corn use for ethanol in the month totaled 420.4 million bushels. This was the highest monthly use number of the calendar year, and the first time 2021 ethanol grind was above the same month in 2020. This was enough to push yearly corn grind to 2.87 billion bushels. Monthly grind now needs to average 421.2 million bushels for the remainder of the marketing year to meet the yearly USDA estimate.
Soybean crush in the month of March totaled 188.2 million bushels. This was in line with expectations and put yearly soybean crush at 1.3 billion bushels. With 5 months left in the marketing year cumulative crush now stands at 59.4% of the yearly projected total. We now need to average a monthly soybean crush of 177.9 million bushels to reach our yearly projection of 2.19 billion bushels. Soy oil stocks at the end of March were tighter than anticipated at 2.25 billion pounds.
The Census export numbers for March were also released and were mixed. March corn exports were a record for the month at 372.75 million bushels. This brought yearly corn exports to 1.476 billion bushels, the second largest export pace on record, just behind 2007-08. Soybean exports for the month totaled 84.4 million bushels, which was down 49% from February and down 11% on the year. Soy product exports were also down as interest shifted to South America. Wheat exports totaled 78.9 million bushels which was a four-year high for March.
Another region of the globe that is seeing elevated corn demand is Brazil. Brazil is starting to shift away from sugar and more towards corn as a raw stock for ethanol manufacturing. Corn-based ethanol production has increased 58% in Brazil and now has a 9% market share. Volatility in sugar values and supply is leading the shift towards corn. This has started to put a strain on Brazil’s corn balance sheets though and is a leading reason why Brazil has exhausted its corn supply in recent years. Even with elevated production Brazil will have to reduce exports to maintain adequate domestic reserves.
We are already starting to see estimates on the next production season in South America with larger crops forecasted. Analysts are already predicting Brazil 2022 crops at 140 million metric tons on soybeans and 115 million metric tons of corn. Argentinian crops are projected at 50 million metric tons for corn and 56 million metric tons for soybeans. A return to more normal weather patterns is the primary factor in the larger crops, but so is elevated plantings, mainly in Brazil.
One of these estimates came from the USDA attaché. The attaché believes Brazil will seed 99 million soybean acres next year. It is the group’s belief that production from this will total 141 million metric tons. Brazil exports are forecast at 87 million metric tons from the attaché compared to this year’s 85 million metric ton estimate. This will further narrow the window for the U.S. to make sales into the global market.
The Bureau of Economic Analysis released some surprising data. According to the Bureau, per capita disposable income in the United States hit a record $5,513.00 in March. The was also a record gain of $1,063.00 from February and a large $1,329.00 from March of 2020. This news benefited commodity demand, mainly in the retail meat sector. Boxed beef and pork cuts have rallied on the consumer spending this increase has generated.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate. If you have any questions or would like additional market information, feel free to contact Karl at ksetzer@agrivisor.com. You can also follow Karl on Twitter via @ksetzergrains.