We are starting to see a shift in the commodity market from old crop to new crop which is only accelerated by the rapidly approaching harvest season. When this takes place, we see more interest on yields and demand, but there are several other changes that take place in the market at this time.

The biggest change in the market at this time of year is a change in focus from supply to demand. As US inventories are replenished, we now need to see how much usage we may see. So far, we have seen elevated demand on both corn and soybeans, with new crop soybean sales record high. Corn demand has also been above normal but has trailed off in recent weeks. This is from the addition of Brazilian corn in the global market. Fortunately this corn is being offered at a discount to the US, so competition for sales has been less than normal.