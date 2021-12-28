While the La Niña weather system continues to build, its impact on global commodity production is being heavily questioned. Just because there is a La Niña taking place it does not necessarily mean world crop production will be devastated such as it was in some regions last year. The impact of a La Niña is determined by how intense it becomes and how long it lasts. At this time it is difficult to predict these factors. Current weather conditions are also better than a year ago in many regions of the globe than a year ago, further tempering market reaction at this time.
The most closely watched region of the world for La Niña impact is South America. At the present time officials on both Brazil and Argentina do not report any significant La Niña issues and crop estimates are actually rising, especially in Brazil. Firms in Brazil and now projecting crops of 144.3 million metric tons on soybeans and 124 million metric tons on corn. These are both record sized and higher than what is currently being used in global balance sheet estimates. Large crops are also being forecast in Argentina with corn at 55 million metric tons and soybeans at 50 million metric tons.
Not only is trade monitoring crop size in South America, but when these bushels will be available. Soybean harvest is expected to get underway in Brazil within the next few weeks, much earlier than normal. As a result trade is expecting Brazil to have a record 51 million metric tons of soybeans available for export by February. Not only will this pressure on the US soybean export program but leaves plenty of time for Brazil to increase its double cropping. As a result, some sources claim the Safrinha crop acreage my be up nearly 6% from last year.
The United States is already being pressured in the global market from Brazilian corn. Corn from Brazil is currently being offered at $6.25 per bushel. This is higher than US offers, but nearly $2.00 pre bushel under the high on Brazil’s corn from last summer when rationing was taking place. Brazilian producers are more comfortable with their corn reserves and new crop production potential and have started to liquidate more inventory. As a result more buyers have surfaced for Brazil’s offers, especially when freight is more favorable as well.
