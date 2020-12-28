As we start to approach year end, trade is getting a clearer picture of Chinese imports. While Chinese imports are up from a year ago, the chances of meeting the Phase 1 trade agreement guidelines is nearly impossible. So far China has booked a reported $17.5 billion of U.S. goods. While an improvement on the year, this is just over half of the $33.4 billion that was agreed upon. This brings into question the 2nd stage import increase that China is predicting for next year.
Even with these uncertainties, Chinese officials have upped their soybean import forecast. It is now believed China will import 100 million metric tons of soybeans next year. This volume is expected to steadily increase by 3 to 4% over the next ten years. The question now is if global production can expand enough to satisfy this added demand. All eyes are on South America to achieve this, mainly Brazil.
Much of the attention on South American production up until this point has been on soybeans, but we are now seeing interest shift to corn. The South American corn crops are going to start their growing season on the dry side, mainly in southern Brazil and Argentina. This region of South America is showing a rainfall deficiency of 3 to 5 inches from normal. This will need to change soon to prevent yield loss, especially since corn is more susceptible to drought loss than soybeans.
Officials in Argentina claim the country will need at least four inches of rain in December to prevent additional corn yield loss. According to data from Ag Resources, in years with less than this amount of rainfall in December lead to a 20% reduction to Argentina’s corn crop. The country will likely need even more rainfall this year since it is already at a deficiency. Argentine farmers have been withholding corn from the global market due to tax rate increases this year and worries over potential yield loss will encourage even less selling to take place.
While Argentina does have corn reserves, Brazil does not. It is believed that Brazil will have just 5.5 million metric tons of corn when the harvest of the initial crop gets underway. This will elevate Brazil’s corn reserve to a projected 32 million metric tons of stocks until the Safrinha crop is harvested next summer. This will be the second lowest corn supply for that period in Brazil in the past 30 years and prevent the country from making export sales.
If corn and soybean stocks continue to decline in the United States, we will likely see the food versus fuel debate resurrected. We have not heard this debate since the drought year of 2012 when ending stocks were reduced to today’s levels on soybeans. The difference between now and then is the decline we have seen in renewable fuel manufacturing demand this year due to COVID restrictions. It is not out of the question energy demand could decline enough to help offset some of the reduction that is being forecast to ending stocks.
Trade is starting to pay more attention to the U.S. corn balance sheets. The USDA is currently predicting a 1.7 billion bushel corn carryout for the 2020/21 marketing year, but others claim it will be lower, with some at 1.5 billion bushels. This is based off the rise we have seen in export demand in recent weeks. The same analysts believe carryout will hold at 1.5 billion bushels next year as well. While this is much tighter than the initial carryout estimate at the beginning of the marketing year, it is not at a level that would warrant rationing at this time.
Much of the increase in corn demand that would lead to a carryout reduction is coming from exports. Export sales on corn remain above expectations and indicate a larger yearly total than the USDA is predicting. We are also seeing elevated feed demand as the number of cattle being fed in the United States is historically high. There is uncertainty on U.S. ethanol manufacturing and demand though, and this could simply offset any increase from other sources of demand.
Another country that is seeing debate when it comes to usage is Russia. While Russian authorities have announced they may consider export limits next summer, domestic grain processors and users claim that is not soon enough. Domestic grain usage in Russia has propelled grain values to record values and slashed profit margins. The concern with these groups is that if demand is not curtailed it will lead to shortages and cause economic hardship for many, including consumers.
Data from the Renewable Fuels Association is showing substantial losses to the ethanol industry from COVID-19. Sources from the RFA claim the lack of ethanol demand due to travel restrictions has cost the industry $3.8 billion. Given additional closures and disruptions it is likely this number will continue to increase. As a result, representatives of the renewable fuel industry are asking for government assistance in any economic stimulus package that is approved.
This commentary is the sole opinion of Karl Setzer, market adviser for AgriVisor. This is intended for informational purposes only and not to be used for specific trading recommendations. The information used to generate this commentary is gathered from a variety of sources believed to be accurate.