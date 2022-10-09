While much of the interest in the US commodity market remains on the harvest of this year’s corn and soybean crops, more interest is starting to be placed on next year’s production. We are already starting to see analysts release their acreage and crop estimates with nearly all showing higher numbers than this year. This is imperative for the market that US production increases given current supply and demand forecasts that already indicate low stocks to use numbers for the 2022/23 marketing year.

When it comes to next year’s production most interest is on soybean balance sheets. This is from the fact the USDA is already predicting a very tight carryout this year of 200 million bu. This is a minimal 4.5% stocks to use ratio and is a level where a large crop is needed to replenish reserves. Trade has been focusing on this situation, but market reaction has been tempered by the large increase that is forecast for South American production.

